Trends to ‘Fall Back Into Beauty’ with Emily Foley on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Celebrity fashion and beauty journalist Emily L. Foley joins Coast Live to share celebrity beauty secrets and new trends for fall so you can look "awesome in Autumn!" Presented by eos, Olay, and Bausch + Lomb.
Managing acid reflux with Dr. Glen Arluk on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Coast Live chats with Dr. Glen Arluk from Gastroenterology LTD to discuss the causes and symptoms of acid reflux, and how to treat it, as part of Healthy Aging Month. Presented by Gastroenterology LTD.
Steps to improving health and wellness with Fast Fit on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Fast Fit Body Sculpting CEO Doug Zucco discusses how weight loss can help to improve overall health.
How to choose the best child car seat with AAA on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To kick off Child Passenger Safety Week, Ryan Adcock from AAA joins Coast Live to discuss choosing and using the correct car seat for your child.
