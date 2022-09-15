Read full article on original website
Related
Wave 3
KSP: one killed in Jackson County weekend shooting
McKee, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond are investigating a shooting in Jackson County this past weekend that left a man dead. Troopers responded just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 18 to a shooting outside a home in Jackson County. The initial investigation indicates...
Wave 3
Kentucky woman stepping into new career path after boating accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last September, WKYT’s Amber Philpott brought you the story of a Russell Springs woman who survived a terrible boating accident on Lake Cumberland on Labor Day weekend. Maria Fuentes was saved, thanks to a mystery kayaker who she has since met. In the last year,...
Comments / 0