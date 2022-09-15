ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Clinton, SC
Clinton, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
City
Laurens, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

3 accused of assaulting couple at Bruster's arrested, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said three women accused of assaulting a couple outside of an ice cream shop have been charged. Chararriyell Ishmiah Jatae Wilson, 20, Dewania Lashonta Williams, 24, and Iyonna Lee Henderson, 22, were wanted following an altercation that took place around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shoplifting#Clinton Police Department
wspa.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Corporal David Jones said the collision happened on U.S. Hwy 29 near Brooklyn Road around 12:05 a.m. A 2015 Infinity SUV was traveling...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
thejournalonline.com

GCSO arrests two in Stuanton Bridge Road shooting

Investigators with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Homicide have made two arrests in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Ju-Keya Babb, who was killed Tuesday night near 511 Staunton Bridge Road. Investigators arrested Dione Griffith Dobbs, 52, for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Dobbs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WIS-TV

Two dead after fiery vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has announced that two people are deceased after a fiery collision on Salem Church Road. The collision occurred on Sept.18 around 2:10 a.m. According to Master Trooper David Jones, the driver of a Tesla and a passenger were traveling west on...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
PIEDMONT, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Anderson County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on South McDuffie Street Extension. Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling north when a vehicle going in the opposite direction made a turn in front of […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy