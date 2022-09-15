Read full article on original website
Man faces drug charges in Oconee Co.
A man is facing drug charges after a search warrant in Oconee County.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in SC parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
3-year cold case still haunts Newberry County as sheriff renews search for answers
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Three years ago today, a woman was found shot and left to die alongside a Newberry County road. On the anniversary of Sharonda Sims' death, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is once again asking those who have information about the brutal killing to come forward.
Search underway for suspect after pursuit, crash near Blythewood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Authorities are looking for a suspect they said ran from a traffic stop on I-77 on Friday afternoon. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. after a trooper spotted a violation and attempted to stop the suspect.
Man arrested following shooting in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has arrested the man allegedly responsible for a shooting Friday morning in Greenville.
Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
FOX Carolina
3 accused of assaulting couple at Bruster's arrested, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said three women accused of assaulting a couple outside of an ice cream shop have been charged. Chararriyell Ishmiah Jatae Wilson, 20, Dewania Lashonta Williams, 24, and Iyonna Lee Henderson, 22, were wanted following an altercation that took place around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Arrest made after Friday morning shooting in Greenville
An suspect is in custody after a shooting this morning left one person hospitalized. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around 10:30 AM at an address on Ben Hamby Lane in Greenville.
wspa.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Corporal David Jones said the collision happened on U.S. Hwy 29 near Brooklyn Road around 12:05 a.m. A 2015 Infinity SUV was traveling...
my40.tv
Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
thejournalonline.com
GCSO arrests two in Stuanton Bridge Road shooting
Investigators with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Homicide have made two arrests in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Ju-Keya Babb, who was killed Tuesday night near 511 Staunton Bridge Road. Investigators arrested Dione Griffith Dobbs, 52, for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Dobbs...
Two fatal motorcycle crashes in the Upstate over the weekend
Two people are dead after two separate motorcycle crashes in the Upstate over the weekend. The first happened in Anderson County just before 9 PM Friday night on South McDuffie Street Extension.
Hit-and-run victim still in hospital, suspect appears in court for first time
A United States Marine was left in the road with major injuries after being hit by a car in Greenville Saturday night.
Investigation underway after Greenville shooting leaves victim hospitalized
An investigation is underway after a shooting this morning left one person hospitalized. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting around 10:30 AM at an address on Ben Hamby Lane in Greenville.
WIS-TV
Two dead after fiery vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has announced that two people are deceased after a fiery collision on Salem Church Road. The collision occurred on Sept.18 around 2:10 a.m. According to Master Trooper David Jones, the driver of a Tesla and a passenger were traveling west on...
Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
Reward offered to help solve murder of Spartanburg man
A murder in the Upstate last year remains unsolved and today, a reward was announced for information that could help investigators close the case.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Anderson County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on South McDuffie Street Extension. Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling north when a vehicle going in the opposite direction made a turn in front of […]
WYFF4.com
Deputies arrest three women in connection with the fight at Greenville Bruster's ice cream shop
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A fight caught on camera involving women at a Greenville County ice cream shop led to the arrest of three women, according to Greenville County deputies. Deputies say the incident happened about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, outside of Bruster’s Ice Cream, on Woodruff Road....
