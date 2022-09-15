Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Cincy Jungle
How the experts are picking Bengals - Cowboys
The Cincinnati Bengals seem to be heavy favorites as they enter their game with the Dallas Cowboys. The NFL media and experts are shying away from not trusting a Cooper Rush-led Cowboys team. That makes sense since the Bengals will be fielding a Joe Burrow who has to be upset with himself after last week.
Disguised Eli Manning Tries out for Penn State Football (Video)
The former Giants quarterback went undercover to a Nittany Lions walk-on clinic, with hilarious results.
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones get honest about Cowboys starting quarterback situation
When Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott sustained an injury that will keep him out for several weeks, many thought that the Cowboys should sign or trade for another starting quarterback like Jimmy Garoppolo, Tyler Huntley, or Mason Rudolph until Prescott returns. But Jerry Jones is making it clear that he believes in backup Cooper Rush and has no intention of signing someone from the outside.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Leonard Fournette has hilarious message for Fantasy Football owners
Most NFL players simply ignore the significance their stats have on fantasy football owners or sports bettors like Todd Gurley did when he famously chose not to score a touchdown a few years ago. But Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is taking a very different approach – he’s embracing it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel reveals hilarious name for big play
Down big in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins needed a spark from their offense. And first-year head coach Mike McDaniel knew exactly which play to call for the occasion. The Dolphins had cut into the Ravens’ lead midway through the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s big day
Tua Tagovailoa was due this type of day. Since arriving in Miami as their first-round draft choice three years ago, he has had to deal with injuries, multiple offensive coordinators, and many doubters. Well, doubt no more because Tua proved Sunday why the Dolphins made him their franchise quarterback. In...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Marcus Freeman quote
On Saturday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish got their first win of 2022 and Marcus Freeman earned his very first win as head coach in four tries. While he might be in a celebratory mood about it, plenty of Irish fans and college football folks aren’t holding their breath about much more success this season.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Colts’ latest embarrassing performance
The Indianapolis Colts started their season with a disappointing tie last week against the Houston Texans in a game that they came into as heavy betting favorites. Many thought that was a blip in the radar and were expecting a much better performance this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
NFL world rips Bears for shotgun at goal line
Trailing by two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears faced a fourth-and-goal from inside of the Green Bay one-yard line. With just over eight minutes remaining, the decision to go for it was obvious. The play Chicago dialed up, though, was much more disputed. The Bears lined...
thecomeback.com
Mike Gesicki gets brutally honest about his terrible touchdown dance
During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens, Miami tight end made a highlight play in the third quarter when he got behind the Baltimore defense and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It was a pretty play, but his celebration dance certainly was not.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Bryan Harsin’s status
Going into their game against Penn State, a lot of people thought this may be the coming out party for Bryan Harsin’s Auburn Tigers. That thought ended quickly when the Nittany Lions started strong and didn’t let up on the Tigers, eventually winning 41-12. It was Auburn’s worst...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Mike Evans punishment
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints were tied late in the fourth quarter on Sunday when a massive brawl erupted between the two teams in the eventual Buccaneers victory. After Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into a shoving match with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and running back...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians
During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
thecomeback.com
Mike Evans explains wild brawl with New Orleans Saints
A massive brawl erupted late in the fourth quarter during a tie game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s NFC South matchup. After an incomplete pass from Tom Brady, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into a shoving match with the quarterback and Bucs running back Leonard Fournette. Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans ran from the sidelines and shoved Lattimore to the ground, which sparked a massive brawl between the two rivals.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to another cringy Texas A&M midnight yell
The college football world relentlessly mocked Texas A&M students for their cringy midnight yell tradition in which they called Appalachian State fans “backwater hillbillies” before losing to the Mountaineers on their home turf the following day. A&M attempted to scrub the evidence from the internet, but the internet is always forever.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Trey Lance’s devastating injury
It’s never something a team wants to experience but San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered an ankle injury early in their game against the Seattle Seahawks. Lance has already been ruled out of the game as he had to have an air cast placed on his leg...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Packers continued dominance of Bears
While the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the NFL’s oldest and most frequently played rivalry, the recent years of the rivalry have been strongly lopsided in Green Bay’s favor. Brett Favre had a 22-10 record against Chicago in his time as Green Bay’s quarterback. His successor, Aaron Rodgers, entered Sunday’s game with a 23-5 mark against the Bears. That’s now 24-5.
thecomeback.com
Jets coach reveals why he’s glad Nick Chubb scored
When Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb broke a tackle from New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed and scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to put his team up 13 points with under two minutes remaining in the game, it looked like it would go down as the game-sealing score. Instead, the Jets were celebrating on the sideline.
thecomeback.com
Odell Beckham Jr. sparks fresh free agency speculation
Super Bowl champion wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is enjoying free agency while recovering from surgery on an injured ACL. Beckham has already been spotted on the sidelines interacting with players during numerous games this season. Beckham‘s free agency tour continued Sunday when the New Orleans Saints hosted their NFC...
Comments / 1