Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL fans crushed Tom Brady for the role he appeared to play in wild Saints-Bucs brawl
Things between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints got extremely heated in the fourth quarter when Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore being ejected for their role in a fight that broke out after an offensive play by Tampa. But do you know who might have started the whole...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sunday Outfit
Erin Andrews turned heads during her Week 1 debut for Fox Sports last weekend. The veteran Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 announcing crew, calling games with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen for Fox Sports. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left Fox Sports for ESPN earlier...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
thecomeback.com
Coach Josh Heupel kicks two players off of Tennessee football team
News broke on Friday that coach Josh Heupel has kicked two Tennessee Volunteers football players off of the team. Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that linebacker William Mohan and offensive lineman Savion Herring have both been dismissed from the Volunteers. Both were recently arrested on domestic assault charges.
Patriots Owner Doubting Coach Bill Belichick Over 'Controversial' Roster Move?
As New England readies for the Steelers, does Patriots owner Robert Kraft need answers from Bill Belichick on the decision to bench Kendrick Bourne?
NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News
With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To His Sideline Outburst
Tom Brady was not a happy man for most of Sunday afternoon's game in New Orleans. The Bucs were held scoreless in the first half and the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback let his frustration out on his sideline tablet. Video of Brady's outburst went viral. Brady addressed the sideline incident...
Look: Tom Brady threw multiple tantrums against Saints
Tom Brady has had very little success against the New Orleans Saints since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that theme continued during Sunday’s game between the two teams. To say Brady was irate about it would be an understatement. Brady could not hide his frustration as...
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Tom Brady will reportedly get Wednesdays off this season
Brady will take every Wednesday off as a rest day. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will get every Wednesday off during this season as a “rest day”, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. His designated status will be the same every Wednesday. Brady has taken off...
thecomeback.com
Ric Flair issues bold statement on Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen rift
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 21-10, on Sunday after a massive fourth-quarter brawl. Brady‘s personal life, however, isn’t going as swimmingly. He showed up to training camp looking gaunt, with his face having a weird “V” shape that got the NFL world buzzing. His wife, Victoria’s Secret Angel Gisele Bündchen, has issued an ultimatum to Brady saying this will be his last season if he wants to stay married. The couple is reportedly living separately, and the supermodel was recently seen crying into her phone over the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s big day
Tua Tagovailoa was due this type of day. Since arriving in Miami as their first-round draft choice three years ago, he has had to deal with injuries, multiple offensive coordinators, and many doubters. Well, doubt no more because Tua proved Sunday why the Dolphins made him their franchise quarterback. In...
NBC Sports
Report: Tom Brady will take weekly personal days in unique setup
Tom Brady has earned a little leeway over his 23-year NFL career, and he plans on using it this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will take every Wednesday off as a "rest day" during the regular season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. While Brady has taken occasional mid-week personal days in years past -- often on Thursdays -- this is the first time in his career that he'll have a scheduled day off every week.
thecomeback.com
Matt Ryan Hall of Fame ball unfortunately numbered
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan had a decent day at the office last weekend on the road against the Houston Texans. The quarterback threw for 352 yards with one touchdown and an interception. In the game that was ultimately a tie, Ryan became only the eighth quarterback in NFL history...
thecomeback.com
NFL world rips Bears for shotgun at goal line
Trailing by two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears faced a fourth-and-goal from inside of the Green Bay one-yard line. With just over eight minutes remaining, the decision to go for it was obvious. The play Chicago dialed up, though, was much more disputed. The Bears lined...
thecomeback.com
Everybody is saying the same thing about Lamar Jackson
Despite the Baltimore Ravens ultimately losing, Lamar Jackson went all out on the offensive side of the ball against the Miami Dolphins. Jackson went 21-29 and threw for 318 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown to Rashod Bateman. That was backed up with a 79-yard touchdown run by Jackson toward the end of the third quarter to go out to a 35-14 lead and finishing with 119 rushing yards.
