thisistucson.com
A giant list of ways to meet new people and make new friends in Tucson
It can be hard to make friends as an adult. It's quite literally why Creative Kind started. "You'd find me by the cubed cheese at every networking event with zero confidence to small talk with strangers," founder Theresa Delaney says on the local shop and craft space's website. She decided...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Spending some time exploring Arizona? Be sure to leave time to explore all the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. As the second largest city in Arizona and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Tucson is full of possibilities for travelers. Whether you’re wanting to learn more about animals at...
thisistucson.com
El Charro is celebrating its 100th birthday! Here's how it all started
El Charro Café is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, but the story nearly ended at Year 50. It was at that 50th anniversary that Monica Flin, at 90 years old, left the restaurant that she started in a small space downtown in 1922 and had recently moved into her childhood home on North Court Avenue.
kenneturner.com
Birds Near Tubac, Arizona
One of the birding trips I went on during last month’s Tucson Audubon Society’s annual birding festival was to Tubac,. which is located near the Santa Cruz River. These are a few of the better shots I was able to get while there. Since I live in the...
thisistucson.com
Prost! Find authentic German food at Haus of Brats this Oktoberfest
Tucson used to have German food. Schulz the Butcher on Oracle Road, Dreher's Quality Meats and Sausage on what was once the east side. My grandmother would drive out from her house past the Forty Niner Country Club to source the meats at the heart of her cuisine. Sauerbraten (German...
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
SignalsAZ
Tucson Announced as Winner of Bark for Your Park Grant
PetSafe® brand announced that Tucson was named to be a recipient of a 2022 Bark for Your Park™ grant award for $25,000 to build and enhance a new dog park at Lincoln Park. This year’s grant contest launched in early May, and entries to build a new park or provide a makeover to an existing park were gathered from across the country. Tucson entered to win funds for a new dog park at Lincoln Park.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotel in Tucson
If you want to save money on your next Tucson vacation, you can stay at a budget hotel in Tucson. Many of Tucson’s cheap hotels are located near popular Tucson attractions, such as the University of Arizona. You can also find rooms that offer free Wi-Fi and expanded cable...
El Charro Cafe celebrates 100th anniversary
El Charro Café is celebrating their 100th anniversary. President Raymond Flores says, “it’s a story of Monica Flynn who started it, my mom’s great-great-aunt and my mom who took it
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
SARA deems Pontatoc Ridge trail unsafe
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association is warning the public the Pontatoc Ridge trail is currently not safe. PCSD Search and Rescue unit rescued multiple people due to Bee stings and a fall injury.
thisistucson.com
50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 15-18 🛍️🌯🐕
It's another weekend packed with fun events and things to do, Tucson. Do you have plans yet?. Here are some ideas: lots of markets where you can support local artists, Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Oktoberfest, free admission to area museums, live music, a free literacy event at the Children's Museum, Sabino Canyon night tours ... and MORE.
phoenixmag.com
‘Hiking Saved My Life:’ Tucson Trekker Reflects on Hiking Journey
“Hiking… saved my life,” says Kelly Thrush of Tucson. The liver transplant recipient points to 16 years of poor lifestyle choices, including a junk food diet and alcohol abuse, as factors in his near-fatal health crisis and ultimate wake-up call. While thankful for his second chance, Thrush struggled...
KOLD-TV
Man missing from Sahuarita
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing earlier this week. Officers say 70-year-old Leonard Baker was last seen around 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at his home. He was reported missing the next day. His truck...
KOLD-TV
National adoption weekend at Pima Animal Care Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is calling on you to adopt. The shelter said they only have four kennels available after taking in more than 100 dogs recently. This weekend is “National Adoption Weekend” which means all pets are free to adopt!. PACC...
KOLD-TV
Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD. Arizona...
KOLD-TV
El Charro celebrates 100 years in business
“There’s not doubt it’s serious”: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony in murder trial - clipped version.
AZFamily
Tucson girl who went viral for her rendition of Selena songs performs on GMAZ
Woman accused of human smuggling leads Pinal County deputies on chase with 2 kids in the car. Deputies say 19-year-old Alma Rodriguez Dominguez was speeding above 100 miles per hour with two kids and migrants in the car. Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen. Updated:...
thisistucson.com
Local muralist The Desert Pen beautifies Tucson with her artwork
With a name like Pen, you’re bound to thrive in the creative spotlight. That’s exactly what local artist and muralist Peniel Macias, also known as The Desert Pen, is doing with her brightly colored, exuberant and often desert-themed murals that have graced the walls of some Tucson businesses and homes since 2018.
Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on Hispanic Heritage Month
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey began the month's special celebration on Hispanic heritage with a statement.
