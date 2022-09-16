Read full article on original website
Related
The Tiniest Mall of Archival Abercrombie & Fitch Is Now Open
If you’re nostalgic for your Y2K mall days, there is now a place where you can go to look at rare Abercrombie & Fitch. A brick-laden space next to the South Street Seaport, 275 Water Street was transformed last week into a tiny, haute version of an aughts-era Abercrombie & Fitch mall boutique, decorated with oars and lacrosse sticks and filled with good old vintage garments from the brand. There are rare baggy orange cargo pants, sought-after striped knit sweaters, and of course, the iconic denim miniskirts that flagrantly went against many schools’ below-the-fingertips dress-code rule.
Neiman Marcus Closed Out New York Fashion With a Diner-Set Fete
What does true luxury look like today? According to Neiman Marcus, luxury isn’t exclusive to restaurants with panoramic views or rooms adorned with Rococo-style moldings. Instead, it’s found in comfort. Perhaps this is why the luxury retailer found it best to toast their latest “Live Your Luxury” campaign at Manhattan’s iconic Empire Diner on the last evening of New York Fashion Week.
Turns Out, All You Need for Fashion Week Is a Plain White Tee
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every 6 months, the fashion set watches and waits to see what comes down the runway at New York Fashion Week—but also what’s on the bodies of show attendees. It’s fashion fact that street style trends are just as impactful as the designers’ visions. As for season? The item of the moment was surprisingly and delightfully workaday: The plain white tee.
Street Style Obsessed? You Won't Want to Miss Our New Video Series
We’re big fans of street style. Huge! What’s not to love? Seeing how “real” people dress—as in, folks who aren’t celebrities with full-time stylists!—day to day is both inspiring and fascinating. This past New York Fashion Week, for instance, there were tons of distinctive outfits to behold—many of which were shot by Vogue’s resident street style photographer, Phil Oh. And now, in a brand new video series, Vogue is taking an even closer look at the stories and sentiments behind some of the world’s more eccentric and well-dressed individuals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pink Martini’s Merch, Designed by Balenciaga, Is Tender, Spunky, and Chic
Balenciaga tapped the 14-member orchestra Pink Martini to create a playlist for Apple Music, and in turn made spunky, uplifting merch to match. The Demna-designed hoodies and long-sleeve shirts are tender and personal. Rendered in soft baby pink and white, they feature the colorful name of the band and the hometowns from where each member hails, spanning from “a plant farm in rural Indiana” to Sofia, Bulgaria. “It’s got little details about the band all over it in an illustrated fashion, and the hometown list is just so touching that we are all on [it],” says lead singer China Forbes.
Go Behind the Scenes at NYFW with a Vogue Market Editor
Want to know what a Vogue Market Editor gets up to at fashion week? We’ve enlisted Madeline Fass to show you the ropes—from what she wears to shows (cue: baggy jeans with an uptown twist) to her front-row view at Coach and Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Plus: She'll take you behind the scenes at Vogue World! Welcome to Maddy’s NYFW video diary!
Brioni Welcomes Women to the Family With Just-Launched Capsule Offerings
Rather than focusing on how he can reveal a woman’s body, Brioni’s Norbert Stumpfl is interested in how he can use tailoring to call attention to her face. This is in line with his belief that clothes should enhance the person rather than be the center of attention. It’s an idea that also happens to be in harmony with that 19th-century arbiter of men’s fashion whose influence has never fully waned, Beau Brummell, who once declared: “If John Bull [the man in the street] turns around to look at you, you are not well dressed; but either too stiff, too tight, or too fashionable.”
By Far Launches a Buildable Perfume Library That Doubles as the Perfect Accessory
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. By Far’s blockbuster success story has humble origins, according to Valentina Ignatova. “We had no background in fashion, to be honest,” Ignatova says of herself, her sister, Sabina Gyosheva, and their sister-in-law, Denitsa Bumbarova, who cofounded the Bulgaria-based brand eight years ago. “We were just passionate about fashion, and it was more about building something for us where we thought there was a gap in the market.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At A--Company, Sara Lopez Brings Austere, Queer Minimalism to NYFW
Much has been written about queering the runway and the evolution of queerness in fashion over the last couple of seasons—I say so because I’ve contributed to this analysis myself. We’ve written about gender nonconfirming castings, male celebrities and the flamboyance in their dressing, unpacked and misused the term “camp,” and the list goes on. What we haven’t talked about enough, though, is how male-centric this perspective is so far. Enter Sara Lopez’s A--Company.
Alber Elbaz’s Extraordinary Legacy Comes Home to Holon, Israel
When Alber Elbaz passed away from COVID-19 in April 2021, the world lost a designer whose rare talent was rivaled only by his warm humanity and humble nature. Now, visitors can experience his extraordinary life like never before at the Design Museum Holon, near his childhood home in Israel. “Alber...
‘Fashion Should Not Please’: Demna on Fearlessness, Desire, and Why Failing Is Good
Strong opinions are in order when Demna is involved. His clarity of vision and powerful point of view come from a place of conviction and inner drive. Compromise and complacency aren’t part of the equation. Even though he has become one of the most influential designers of our time, success hasn’t gotten the better of him. He certainly makes for an inspiring example to young designers.
Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is on Display (and for Sale) in Milan
Franca Sozzani, legendary editor in chief of Italian Vogue from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Sozzana made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors in chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
Blonde’s Costume Design Shows a Different Side to Marilyn Monroe
Andrew Dominik’s Blonde is anything but a straight-up biopic. Releasing on Netflix this Friday, the film—an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’s novel of the same name and starring Ana de Armas—is a refracted window into the life of Marilyn Monroe, covering the Hollywood bombshell’s life story while freely blending fact and fiction. For the film’s costume designer Jennifer Johnson, however, this approach only allowed more room to play. “The movie is a look inside her psyche, so there was leeway,” says Johnson, who wanted to use clothes to showcase the true Marilyn. “There are two Marilyns in our movie—there’s Marilyn, and there’s Norma Jeane.”
Margot Robbie Makes the Three-Piece Suit Way Less Stuffy
Typically, you suit up in order to head into an office. A blazer with trousers is one of the most sleek and professional outfits to wear to work—you can’t go wrong with it. But that doesn’t have to mean it has to be stuffy or devoid of any fashion personality. Just take cues from Margot Robbie: The star stepped out in New York City today wearing a modern take on a gray three-piece suit.
This Just In! Vogue’s NYFW Street Style Shopping Report
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sure, the runways set the trends for every new season, but the street style spotted before and after each show is equally as telling of what our fashion future holds. Outside of shows and at after-parties galore, style setters delivered the top trends of New York Fashion Week 2022, standing out in timeless classics like leather midiskirts and the perfect white T-shirts. There were also sport-inspired track pants and cowboy boots that captured the bohemian spirit of autumn.
A Guest List That Rivals The Oscars at the First-Ever Caring for Women Dinner
“I had a vision, and it’s exactly what happened,” Salma Hayek Pinault tells me at the Pool on Park Avenue in New York, where a star-studded room has gathered as part of that dream. She’s now spent 14 years working with the Kering Foundation to support women survivors of violence, and had a hand in everything from flower arrangements to Ginori 1975 tableware for the night’s first-ever Caring for Women dinner. “I wanted it to be chic, classy—as a sign of respect—dressing and having a beautiful meal where we can ponder about the important things in life,” she says of the black tie event hosted by Anderson Cooper that she co-chairs with Gloria Steinem, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, Julie Mehretu and more.
Zac Posen Made Precious Lee’s Golden Vogue World Gown in Just 10 Days
Vogue World was something to behold. The runway event took place on a block on West 13th Street in the Meatpacking District and, in the immortal words of Saturday Night Live’s Stefon, had everything: Serena Williams, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and Erykah Badu on the runway; literal Fendi baguettes (the bread not the bag); a cameo from Oscar the Grouch; Kanye West, Symone, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker in the front row; a performance from Lil Nas X; and 120 runway looks from designers across the world. The show’s finale was Precious Lee, in a golden, body-hugging gown by Zac Posen. Lee strutted down those cobblestone steps in true supermodel fashion, the perfect coda to a whirlwind runway.
The Story Behind The Queen’s Lifelong Devotion to Launer Handbags
The Queen was famously particular and consistent about what she liked and what she didn’t. Breakfast was brought to her in a Tupperware container; Her Majesty applied her own make-up; and, come evening, she enjoyed a gin and Dubonnet with ice and a lemon slice. For more than 50 years, British label Anello & Davide supplied her with the low-heel loafers she wore on state visits, royal tours, and birthdays, broken in by a “flunky” to ensure they were comfortable. There wasn’t a staff member required to road-test her handbags, however—Her Majesty did that herself.
Vogue Magazine
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0