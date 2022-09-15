Read full article on original website
Trump team told National Archives that Mar-a-Lago boxes only contained news clippings
CNN — A former top official in the Trump White House counsel’s office told the National Archives last fall that, according to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, there were only 12 boxes of records at Mar-a-Lago and they were just filled with newspaper clippings, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) discusses a Washington Post report that said former President Trump’s lawyers told the National Archives in 2021 that the boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago contained newspaper clippings.
The Department of Justice filed a limited appeal asking the appeals court to put on hold parts of a judge’s order requiring a third-party review of the materials seized last month at Mar-a-Lago. CNN’s Jessica Schneider reports.
New York (CNN) — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a former Donald Trump adviser whom authorities allege was involved in a two-year effort to try to influence the policy decisions of the Trump campaign and administration to benefit the United Arab Emirates. Tom Barrack, a wealthy...
Former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage on Saturday at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, following his recent legal win after a district judge denied a request from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to access the classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home. Trump will be campaigning...
Supporters of former President Donald Trump held up a single finger and pointed it at him during a rally Saturday. The gesture was done by various members of the crowd during a rally held by Trump in Youngstown, Ohio, for U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. The meaning and origin of...
Members of the group Voters of Tomorrow said they hadn't decided whether to press charges against the extremist GOP lawmaker.
During their whirlwind visit to Martha's Vineyard, roughly 50 migrants left an indelible impression on their accidental hosts in this isolated enclave known as a summer playground for former US presidents, celebrities and billionaires.
CNN — The House Oversight Committee has begun receiving financial documents from former President Donald Trump’s former accounting firm, Mazars, after a deal was reached to end litigation over the documents earlier this month. The committee first subpoenaed Trump’s financial records in April 2019, which set off a...
Susan Glasser, one of the authors of an explosive new book about Donald Trump’s presidency, discusses a new interview where Trump said he would not pick Mike Pence to be his Vice President if he runs in 2024.
A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.
Supporters of the “independent state legislature theory” are quoting fake history. Ethan Herenstein is counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Brian Palmer is editorial director at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law. Supporters of a legal challenge to completely upend our electoral...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasts Republican governors’ “inhumane” treatment of migrants, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that many of those arriving in New York were misled about where they were going.
President Joe Biden said he believes the Covid-19 pandemic is "over" in an appearance on CBS' "60 Minutes," but acknowledged the US still has a "problem" with the virus that has killed more than 1 million Americans.
A group of Democrats in Congress is calling on President Joe Biden to keep releasing oil from America's emergency stockpile through at least the end of the year.
On CNN’s State of the Union, Jake Tapper speaks to “The Divider” author Susan Glasser, CNN Political Commentator Scott Jennings, EVP of Communications at American Progress Daniella Gibbs Léger and Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin about the controversial tactic by GOP Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis to send migrants to blue states in order to bring attention to the situation at the southern border.
New York's Yeshiva University announced Friday it would put all undergraduate club activities on hold, days after losing a bid to have the US Supreme Court block a court order that requires the university to recognize an LGBTQ student club, an attorney for the club said.
Some leading Republicans gave Americans a master class on extremism this past week, Dean Obeidallah writes, by repeatedly reminding us about the threat they pose to our freedoms and our democracy.
Melania Trump criticized her husband’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic during his presidency, according to a new book by reporters Peter Baker and Susan Glasser.
