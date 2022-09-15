ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CNN

Trump ally goes on trial for 'espionage lite' and obstruction

New York (CNN) — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a former Donald Trump adviser whom authorities allege was involved in a two-year effort to try to influence the policy decisions of the Trump campaign and administration to benefit the United Arab Emirates. Tom Barrack, a wealthy...
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Ohio Rally Fresh Off Legal Win

Former President Donald Trump is set to take the stage on Saturday at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, following his recent legal win after a district judge denied a request from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to access the classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home. Trump will be campaigning...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Trump gets one-finger salute at Ohio rally

Supporters of former President Donald Trump held up a single finger and pointed it at him during a rally Saturday. The gesture was done by various members of the crowd during a rally held by Trump in Youngstown, Ohio, for U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. The meaning and origin of...
Donald Trump
CNN

Biden: 'The pandemic is over'

President Joe Biden said he believes the Covid-19 pandemic is "over" in an appearance on CBS' "60 Minutes," but acknowledged the US still has a "problem" with the virus that has killed more than 1 million Americans.
CNN

Former Trump aide on moving migrants: 'I disagree with the stunt'

On CNN's State of the Union, Jake Tapper speaks to "The Divider" author Susan Glasser, CNN Political Commentator Scott Jennings, EVP of Communications at American Progress Daniella Gibbs Léger and Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin about the controversial tactic by GOP Governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis to send migrants to blue states in order to bring attention to the situation at the southern border.
