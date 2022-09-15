Read full article on original website
Related
California Mother Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping in ‘Awful Hoax’ Says the Shame ‘Feels Like a Life Sentence’
The California woman awaiting punishment for faking her own kidnapping in an admittedly “awful hoax” said through her lawyer Wednesday that the undying, lasting shame of the whole affair already “feels like a life sentence.”. Sherri Papini, a 39-year-old mother of two headed for divorce, pleaded guilty...
‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
Woman who has spent 13 years behind bars for the yacht murder of her partner is freed on parole - but still says she's innocent of the crime
One of Australia's most infamous murderers is finally set to walk free from prison on parole after protesting her innocence from behind bars for 13 years. Susan Neill-Fraser, 65, was convicted of murdering partner Bob Chappell aboard their yacht, Four Winds, at Sandy Bay, Tasmania, on Australia Day, 2009. Neill-Fraser...
BET
Mom Of Teenager Who Encouraged Her Daughter To Punch A Girl During A Basketball Game Ordered To Pay $9K
Latira Shonty Hunt, the mother of a teenaged girl who punched an opposing player in the head during a basketball game in Orange County, California, has received her punishment. According to KTTV, Hunt, who was facing jail time, has been ordered to pay $9,000 to the teenager who was punched...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
11-Year-Old Caught Florida Airport Worker Taking Picture of Him from Phone Held Under Restroom Stall Door: Deputies
An airport worker allegedly took pictures of two people using restroom stalls, but deputies say he had well over a hundred such images on his phone. Michel Fernandez Fuentes, 46, was arrested for video voyeurism and a separate count of video voyeurism of a victim less than 16, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says
Derek Chauvin has been moved from a maximum-security Minnesota state prison to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona. The post Derek Chauvin Moved From Maximum Security Prison Because ‘It’s Dangerous To Be An Officer’ Behind Bars, Prosecutor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found
The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years
The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
Ex-Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a legislative intern
A former Idaho state lawmaker was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty earlier this year of raping a 19-year-old state legislative intern in 2021.
Idaho Man Sentenced After He Murdered Longtime Girlfriend and Tried to Take Her Land
A man must spend at least 20 years in prison for murdering his longtime girlfriend. A judge sentenced John David Dalton, 56, to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Friday, according to local reports out of Kootenai County, Idaho. Authorities said he shot Tina Swor, 56, five...
A pregnant South Carolina woman is 'struggling for the life of her baby' as she serves 4 years in prison after verbal encounter with police during BLM protests, her lawyer says
"She's spending four years in jail and pregnant and struggling for the life of her baby because she's loud and Black. It's an absolute travesty of justice," her lawyer said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers has filed a federal lawsuit
(CNN) — Attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Friday alleging that the three Childersburg, Alabama, police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments. In the lawsuit, Jennings' attorneys also...
2 Men Sentenced to Death for Throwing Drug Parties in a Psychiatric Hospital
While a patient was supposed to be undergoing rehab treatment in a psychiatric hospital, he was actually hosting parties in his soundproofed hospital room, kitted out with strobe lights, loudspeakers, DJ tables—and large quantities of MDMA, ketamine, and methamphetamine. But that came to an end when the police raided...
Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz watched his adoptive father die from a heart attack when he was five, death sentence trial hears
Mass shooter Nikolas Cruz watched his adopted father die from a heart attack before his sixth birthday – and soon after started exhibiting ‘violent and troubled’ behavior. A court heard that Cruz, who shot dead 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland high school in...
Illegal immigrant in multiple violent, 'sadistic' Texas home invasions gets 29-year US prison sentence
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that a Honduran national responsible for multiple violent — and sometimes "sadistic" — home invasions in Texas was sentenced to 29 years in a U.S. prison. Denis Matute, who was illegally residing in the Houston area and is not a U.S. citizen,...
11,000 Federal Inmates Were Sent Home During the Pandemic. Only 17 Were Arrested for New Crimes.
Of the more than 11,000 federal inmates who were released to home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic, 17 were returned to prison for committing new crimes, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). In response to a query from Keri Blakinger, a reporter for The Marshall Project, the Bureau of...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s defence shocks courtroom by suddenly resting case
The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call around 80 witnesses. Instead, jurors have heard from only aroudn 25 defence witnesses. Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.Now,...
Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears
Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail
An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
974M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 4