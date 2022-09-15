ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

cw34.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

IRSC Nursing Assistant program headquarters moves to Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE —Indian River State College has moved its Nursing Assistant (C.N.A.) program headquarters to the Blackburn Educational Building in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Fort Pierce. The decision is attributed chiefly to the success of the Lincoln Park Career Pathways Initiative (LPCPI), housed at Blackburn. LPCPI offers eligible residents of the Lincoln Park community eight-week, tuition-free industry certification programs—C.N.A. among them—in growing and expanding careers in healthcare, logistics and manufacturing.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Abandoned building burns in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Shooting in Vero beach leaves two hospitalized

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Two males are being hospitalized after a verbal argument turns into a shooting earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Indian River County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the 4800 block of 61st Court. IRCSO reports that an adult male homeowner engaged in a...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bdb.org

HEDRICK BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS

West Palm Beach, FL (September 13, 2022) … RELEASE PDF Hedrick Brothers Construction, a West Palm Beach headquartered construction management company, is pleased to announce the promotions of Joe Morin to Project Executive, Luxury Residential Division and Melissa Bailes to Senior Pursuit Manager. Joe Morin has been promoted to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

PSL Board tables FP&L special exception request

PORT ST. LUCIE – The Planning & Zoning Board here voted unanimously Sept. 6 to table a special-exemption request from Florida Power & Light for parking third-party vehicles on its Jennings Road property until staff and company officials could clear up a discrepancy in the wording and potentially hold a neighborhood meeting.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Should big insurers be required to cover homes in Florida along with autos?

Every so often, a beleaguered Florida consumer proposes a way to fix Florida’s property insurance availability problem: The state legislature should require big national insurance companies that bombard the state with auto insurance ads to also sell homeowners insurance. After all, they ask, why should the big companies be allowed to cherry-pick the easier and most profitable motor vehicle ...
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

2 shot during argument outside of IRC home, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two people were both injured after firing shots at each other during an argument outside of a residence Saturday, deputies said. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 2 p.m. at the home in the 4800 block of 61st Court. The individuals, including one who was the homeowner, got into a verbal altercation earlier in the yard, sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Humane Society of Vero Beach rescues beagles from huge cruelty case

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Many people heard about a huge animal cruelty case in which 4,000 beagles were confiscated from Envigo, a breeding facility that supplied dogs to laboratories. What most don’t know is the inspiring connection to Indian River County. Envigo is located in Cumberland, Virginia. Through early...
VERO BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)

Exotic Palm Bay in Florida is known in the United States for its breathtaking outdoor scenery and naturally picturesque surrounds. You are reading: Things to do palm bay fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida) Located in the middle of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay...
PALM BAY, FL

