INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two people were both injured after firing shots at each other during an argument outside of a residence Saturday, deputies said. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 2 p.m. at the home in the 4800 block of 61st Court. The individuals, including one who was the homeowner, got into a verbal altercation earlier in the yard, sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO