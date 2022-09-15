Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
hometownnewstc.com
IRSC Nursing Assistant program headquarters moves to Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE —Indian River State College has moved its Nursing Assistant (C.N.A.) program headquarters to the Blackburn Educational Building in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Fort Pierce. The decision is attributed chiefly to the success of the Lincoln Park Career Pathways Initiative (LPCPI), housed at Blackburn. LPCPI offers eligible residents of the Lincoln Park community eight-week, tuition-free industry certification programs—C.N.A. among them—in growing and expanding careers in healthcare, logistics and manufacturing.
cw34.com
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
cw34.com
WPBF News 25
cw34.com
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Deputy Kelsey Artus Spotlighted In Law Enforcement Recruiting Ad By Florida Gov. Ron Desantis
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Our agency could not be more proud of Kelsey Artus as she was selected by Governor Ron DeSantis and his team to help recruit law enforcement officers from other states who want to serve and protect the state of Florida. Florida truly backs their law...
bdb.org
HEDRICK BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS
West Palm Beach, FL (September 13, 2022) … RELEASE PDF Hedrick Brothers Construction, a West Palm Beach headquartered construction management company, is pleased to announce the promotions of Joe Morin to Project Executive, Luxury Residential Division and Melissa Bailes to Senior Pursuit Manager. Joe Morin has been promoted to...
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
wqcs.org
Vero Beach Proposes 15% Water and Sewer Rate Hike to Pay for New Treatment Plant
Vero Beach - Friday September 16, 2022: The City of Vero Beach has proposed a 15% hike in water and sewer rates to cover the costs of a new treatment plant. If approved, the rate increase would take effect on January 1 of next year. Under the proposal the monthly...
Florida man, 20, dies while snorkeling in the Keys
A Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
hometownnewstc.com
PSL Board tables FP&L special exception request
PORT ST. LUCIE – The Planning & Zoning Board here voted unanimously Sept. 6 to table a special-exemption request from Florida Power & Light for parking third-party vehicles on its Jennings Road property until staff and company officials could clear up a discrepancy in the wording and potentially hold a neighborhood meeting.
WPBF News 25
Gas leak in Jensen Beach causes restaurant evacuation, road shutdown
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at your latest forecast. Update: As of 4:43 p.m. the gas leak has been fixed. Martin County officials said that a construction worker hit a gas line in Jensen Beach around 1 p.m. Saturday. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened...
Should big insurers be required to cover homes in Florida along with autos?
Every so often, a beleaguered Florida consumer proposes a way to fix Florida’s property insurance availability problem: The state legislature should require big national insurance companies that bombard the state with auto insurance ads to also sell homeowners insurance. After all, they ask, why should the big companies be allowed to cherry-pick the easier and most profitable motor vehicle ...
veronews.com
2 shot during argument outside of IRC home, deputies say
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two people were both injured after firing shots at each other during an argument outside of a residence Saturday, deputies said. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 2 p.m. at the home in the 4800 block of 61st Court. The individuals, including one who was the homeowner, got into a verbal altercation earlier in the yard, sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
hometownnewstc.com
Humane Society of Vero Beach rescues beagles from huge cruelty case
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Many people heard about a huge animal cruelty case in which 4,000 beagles were confiscated from Envigo, a breeding facility that supplied dogs to laboratories. What most don’t know is the inspiring connection to Indian River County. Envigo is located in Cumberland, Virginia. Through early...
2 inmates die in consecutive days at Okeechobee County jail
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two inmates on consecutive days.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida)
Exotic Palm Bay in Florida is known in the United States for its breathtaking outdoor scenery and naturally picturesque surrounds. You are reading: Things to do palm bay fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Palm Bay (Florida) Located in the middle of hubs Orlando and Miami, Palm Bay...
Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection
BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
