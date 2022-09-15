ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Number of US Naturalizations Rose 30% in 2021

Basma Alawee fled with her family from Baghdad, Iraq, to Florida in 2010 after receiving threats on their lives. She is a former refugee and an activist on refugee issues. She is also a naturalized U.S. citizen. “I counted the days to become a citizen for so many reasons,” she...
IMMIGRATION
China, Africa Cooperate in Space for Different Reasons

Experts say China and African nations are increasingly cooperating in space to develop different ideas for the future. Chinese astronauts are known as taikonauts. They have been carrying out space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station. The space structure is in the process of being built.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
S. Koreans Adopted Internationally Demand Investigation into Their Adoptions

For 40 years, Louise Kwang believed her biological parents were dead. She had been adopted from South Korea in 1976 by a couple from Denmark. Kwang was told she had been found alone on the streets of the South Korean city of Busan as a baby. That is what she had always been told about her early life.
WORLD

