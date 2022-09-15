ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bravotv.com

Craig Conover Has a “Beautiful” New Porch and Deck: See the Before-and-After Photos

The Southern Charm cast member showed off his new screened-in porch, deck, and another “long-awaited” addition. In the video above, which shows a look inside Craig Conover’s home renovation, the Southern Charm cast member reveals his plan to upgrade his backyard with “a deck that will eventually connect with the screened-in porch,” an outdoor pavilion with a fireplace, and a pool. Since then, he’s made some big progress, and he took to Instagram on September 20 to show it off.
bravotv.com

Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals What the Internet Has Wrong About Her

The RHOBH cast member cleared up some misinformation about her that’s floating around the internet. Crystal Kung Minkoff is setting the record straight. While teasing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ September 21 episode on Instagram, she revealed a piece of false information floating around the internet about her age, but the inaccuracy isn't what you might think.
bravotv.com

Proof That Craig, Austen, and Shep Are Feeling a Lot of Emotions About Each Other During the St. Simons Trip

In a first look at the September 22 episode of Southern Charm, Naomie and Whitney share a kiss that Austen declares “amazing.”. Many, many emotions are in the air as the Southern Charm crew continues their group vacation in St. Simons Island. And as it turns out, while fun is definitely on the agenda (in the form of alcohol), some tension is also brewing for Shep Rose and Austen Kroll, as the two guys face off about some emotional stuff, as you can see in the clip above.
bravotv.com

Did Andrea Denver Crash Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s Engagement Vacation in Italy?

The Summer House cast members reunited for a series of romantic double dates in Verona, Italy. That’s amore! While celebrating their recent engagement in Europe, Summer House’s Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard visited Verona, Italy — aka the City of Love — but they weren’t totally alone on the romantic getaway. Joining the happy couple was fellow Summer House cast member Andrea Denver.
bravotv.com

The Front of Madison LeCroy’s New House Is Ready for Fall

The Southern Charm-er’s home has a beautiful and perfectly seasonal new look. As Madison LeCroy told BravoTV.com in April, she takes great pride in her home’s outdoor space. “I don’t want to go and brag, but I just got ‘yard of the month,’” the Southern Charm beauty said at the time, shortly after she moved into the house. “Now that this [yard] is mine, I’m like hand-picking leaves out of the cracks of my staircase.”
Lifestyle
Entertainment
bravotv.com

Kyle Viljoen Weighs In on the Wine Pairing Drama: “The Thought Process Was Absent”

On the August 29 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, there was a bit of miscommunication between Natasha Webb and Dave White regarding the guests’ dinner. While discussing his “buffet-style” around-the-world-themed meal, the chef explained, “I want to put it all on the table at the same time.” However, Natasha told Dave she planned to do a wine pairing, which would require the dishes to be served in individual courses.
