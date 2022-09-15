Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
scoopcharlotte.com
Here’s Our Fall 2022 Guide to Area Corn Mazes
It’s almost time for one of Charlotte’s favorite fall activites — corn mazes. We searched nearby farms that offer not only the best corn mazes around but also hayrides, pumpkin picking, and more for the whole family. Here’s Our Fall 2022 Guide to Area Corn Mazes, sorted...
Charlotte Eatery Named One Of The 10 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its list of the best new restaurants in 2022, including one right here in Charlotte.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo is coming back
Some of you may remember that in the pre-COVID world we used to host two amazing events that served older adults in our community. We coined these events “Thrive Over 55” to provide our senior community with a morning full of connection, fellowship, food and fun. We watched...
International Festival kicks off in Rock Hill with food from 15 cultures
In Rock Hill, they’re cooking up international cuisine and live music this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A tribute concert honoring Anne Springs Close will be hosted by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra
FORT MILL, S.C. — A portion of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will soon head to the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill to host a tribute concert in honor of the greenway's founder and matriarch Anne Springs Close. The free concert will be held at the Comporium Amphitheater...
What to know about the Charlotte International Arts Festival
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte International Arts Festival kicks off Friday, bringing more than 200 attractions to the Charlotte area. The celebration is being put on by Blumenthal Performing Arts filled with visual and performing arts from some of the most creative minds from the Carolinas and around the world. To celebrate the festival's debut, tiny things are bringing big smiles to Uptown Charlotte.
Professional tennis could be coming to Charlotte soon
CHARLOTTE — Councilman Malcolm Graham wants professional tennis to be offered in Charlotte. “Tennis is the only sport, the only professional sport we don’t offer in Charlotte,” Graham said. He said met with the U.S. Tennis Association Foundation director and the director of the community partnerships, and...
wccbcharlotte.com
58th Annual Festival In The Park Underway in Charlotte’s Freedom Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 58th annual Festival in the Park kicked off Friday in Charlotte’s Freedom Park in Dilworth. The festival features music, art and a variety of local vendors. Admission is free. Weekend Schedule:. Friday, September 16, 2022 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Saturday, September 17,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCNC
What's happening this weekend in Charlotte
As summer transitions to fall, there's still plenty to do in the Queen City this weekend. Here's a sampling of the fun to be had.
Local restaurants bring flavor to upcoming Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow
CHARLOTTE — Anyone who goes hungry or thirsty at the Presidents Cup must not be trying. From hometown beer and local restaurant vendors to VIP catering and familiar national brands, the menus and dining spots scattered across the Quail Hollow Club course are many and varied. And, because the...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Belmont Movies in the Park this fall and winter
Movies in the Park are returning to Stowe Park, 24 S. Main Street, Belmont. On select Fridays and Saturdays, watch some classic fall and holiday movies. These events are free to attend. They’re presented by Belmont Main Street / Downtown Belmont Development Association and Aurora Star Lit Cinema. The...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In North Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A review of Mecklenburg County restaurant health inspections in August
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below-received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of August, according to data pulled Sept. 15 from the N.C.
WCNC
It's time to grow your Fall veggies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Here are some veggies that thrive in the cooler weather, that you can plant right now:. Lettuce. One of the most giving vegetables you can plant. Plant a blend of different lettuce...
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Experience Authentic Mexican Dishes at Tony’s Cantina!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Step into authentic Mexican culture at Tony’s Cantina Mexican Grill!. Located in Riverwalk in Rock Hill, Tony’s offers a huge menu with many options, a full bar, and more. Try its seasonal Pumpkin Spiced Margarita!. Stop by Tony’s this weekend for...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tony's Ice Cream follows a sweet tradition for over a century
GASTONIA, N.C. — If you are ever craving the taste of homemade ice cream, then Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia will fill it. "My grandfather, Carmine Coletta, he was my best buddy growing up," said owner Louis Coletta. Carmine Coletta, according to his grandson, was born in Italy and...
‘Right place at the right time’: Charlotte firefighter’s beach trip turns into life-changing event
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter is getting praise, not for the work he does on the job, but instead for saving a life while off the job. On Friday, he shared his story of being at the right place at the right time. Demario House is used to saving...
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
Raleigh News & Observer
Here’s your ultimate list of thrift stores in and around Charlotte
Looking for a place to pop some tags thrifting in the Charlotte region?. The Charlotte Observer’s 2022 Reader’s Choice contest for best thrift shop contest started with readers choosing their favorite stores to hunt for bargains. And the majority of the stores are nonprofits so money spent and donations go toward helping support our neighbors.
Comments / 0