Charlotte, NC

Here’s Our Fall 2022 Guide to Area Corn Mazes

It’s almost time for one of Charlotte’s favorite fall activites — corn mazes. We searched nearby farms that offer not only the best corn mazes around but also hayrides, pumpkin picking, and more for the whole family. Here’s Our Fall 2022 Guide to Area Corn Mazes, sorted...
Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo is coming back

Some of you may remember that in the pre-COVID world we used to host two amazing events that served older adults in our community. We coined these events “Thrive Over 55” to provide our senior community with a morning full of connection, fellowship, food and fun. We watched...
What to know about the Charlotte International Arts Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte International Arts Festival kicks off Friday, bringing more than 200 attractions to the Charlotte area. The celebration is being put on by Blumenthal Performing Arts filled with visual and performing arts from some of the most creative minds from the Carolinas and around the world. To celebrate the festival's debut, tiny things are bringing big smiles to Uptown Charlotte.
Professional tennis could be coming to Charlotte soon

CHARLOTTE — Councilman Malcolm Graham wants professional tennis to be offered in Charlotte. “Tennis is the only sport, the only professional sport we don’t offer in Charlotte,” Graham said. He said met with the U.S. Tennis Association Foundation director and the director of the community partnerships, and...
Belmont Movies in the Park this fall and winter

Movies in the Park are returning to Stowe Park, 24 S. Main Street, Belmont. On select Fridays and Saturdays, watch some classic fall and holiday movies. These events are free to attend. They’re presented by Belmont Main Street / Downtown Belmont Development Association and Aurora Star Lit Cinema. The...
It's time to grow your Fall veggies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Here are some veggies that thrive in the cooler weather, that you can plant right now:. Lettuce. One of the most giving vegetables you can plant. Plant a blend of different lettuce...
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
Tony's Ice Cream follows a sweet tradition for over a century

GASTONIA, N.C. — If you are ever craving the taste of homemade ice cream, then Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia will fill it. "My grandfather, Carmine Coletta, he was my best buddy growing up," said owner Louis Coletta. Carmine Coletta, according to his grandson, was born in Italy and...
Here’s your ultimate list of thrift stores in and around Charlotte

Looking for a place to pop some tags thrifting in the Charlotte region?. The Charlotte Observer’s 2022 Reader’s Choice contest for best thrift shop contest started with readers choosing their favorite stores to hunt for bargains. And the majority of the stores are nonprofits so money spent and donations go toward helping support our neighbors.
