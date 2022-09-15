Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Ex-Nat Bell: 'An honor' to be Clemente Award nominee
WASHINGTON -- It wasn’t long after Josh Bell was traded to the Nationals from the Pirates on Christmas Eve 2020, that he received a phone call from the community relations department. His involvement in Pittsburgh had been noteworthy, and Bell was eager to make an impact with his new club.
MLB
Bard's resurgence rooted in mental growth with rival
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. During the Rockies’ last homestand, Daniel Bard closed two victories over the D-backs, who didn’t score a run against him and have managed just one hit against the righty in seven innings this season. Either Bard and the Rockies have the D-backs to thank, or the D-backs have themselves to blame.
MLB・
MLB
Mariners enduring bumpy stretch: 'We've got to get it going'
ANAHEIM -- Scott Servais never calls it a “streak” until it’s at least three games. Win, lose, good or bad, in the eyes of the Mariners’ manager over the marathon MLB season, it’s never a trend until it happens thrice in a row. And after...
MLB
As Soto's bat stirs, SD rises in WC race
PHOENIX -- Late Thursday night, Manny Machado stood in front of his locker in a dead-silent clubhouse and struggled to explain the Padres’ recent woes. He didn’t know why the team was scuffling, but he knew the urgency of the matter with the regular season winding down. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Will this Angels slugger bounce back in 2023?
ANAHEIM -- It was a tough season for Angels first baseman Jared Walsh. After a breakout 2021 season that saw him post an .850 OPS with 29 homers with 98 RBIs in 144 games and be named an American League All-Star for the first time, the former 39th-round Draft pick was expected to be a key part of Los Angeles’ lineup this season. But Walsh struggled offensively, hitting .215/.269/.374 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs in 118 games before being shut down with thoracic outlet syndrome on Aug. 24.
MLB
Glowenke's blast hands Eugene '22 NWL title
At first, it appeared as though Luis Toribio would be the hero. Then, it was Luis Matos. Surely Grant McCray’s go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the ninth would seal his place in Emeralds lore. In the end, Jimmy Glowenke stood atop them all. The infielder’s two-run homer...
Comments / 0