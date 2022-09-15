Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
Ja Morant Reveals Why Other NBA Players Don’t Like Him
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has quickly become one of the more recognizable players in the NBA. He is the face of a resurgent franchise that finished with the second-best record in the league last season behind only the Phoenix Suns. Memphis is on the right path and has...
Donovan Mitchell Doesn’t Hold Back About Danny Ainge
New Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was very open about how he felt during his introductory press conference with the team. The NBA All-Star really thought that he would be heading back home to play for the New York Knicks and was excited about doing that. But, that shouldn’t...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Kemba Walker In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, there will always be problems. They’re unavoidable – if you try to avoid them, you’re likely to create them. The NBA is no different. Sometimes, the solution is obvious. In that event, consider yourself lucky. After all, life will also present you with problems that you won’t see a clear solution for.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Former Golden State Warriors Player Signs With Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have picked up this former Warriors player
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
‘Confusing’ Knicks Front Office Blew Donovan Mitchell Trade?
When it comes to the New York Knicks, nothing is easy. They looked like they had the inside track to making a much-needed blockbuster trade this offseason when the Utah Jazz made three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell available in a trade. For weeks it was reported that the Knicks were...
1 Major Reason Warriors GM Wants To Re-Sign Andre Iguodala
The Golden State Warriors currently have two roster spots available for a guaranteed contract with NBA training camp just over a week away. They could award one of the players invited to camp with a deal should they earn one with their performance. But, no matter what happens during camp, they will keep at least one spot open for Andre Iguodala.
Miami Heat Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
Changes have been aggressive from the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gobert? Gone. Donovan Mitchell? Gone. Now, before the 2022-23 NBA season, there will be more. Mike Conley could be one, but given his age, his value has become a point of discussion. The fountain of youth is an enduring myth in...
Dallas Mavericks Land Fred VanVleet In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sherlock Holmes needed Watson. Andre 3000 needed Big Boi. Batman needed Robin. An NBA superstar like Luka Doncic needs a running mate. OK, maybe that’s a bad example. After all, the best Batman movies never feature Robin. He takes away from the noir elements that make a Batman movie great.
NBA, NBPA To Discuss Lowering Draft Age Eligibility
There have been a lot of discussions between teams and players this NBA offseason whether it came to free agent deals or trades being consummated. However, the most important negotiations are still ongoing now and they are between the league and Players Association. There is a mutual opt-out date on...
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
NBA Mock Trade: Miami Heat Send Center Depth to Oklahoma City Thunder
Could the Thunder and Heat make a trade before the start of the season that would bolster Oklahoma City’s center depth?
These 4 NBA Teams Reportedly Discussed A Massive Multi-Team Trade
According to Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have discussed a four-team trade.
San Antonio Spurs’ Doug McDermott Not Drawing Much Trade Interest
The San Antonio Spurs made their intentions crystal clear earlier this offseason when they traded NBA All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks. The only player that San Antonio received in the deal was Danilo Gallinari, who was waived immediately. Instead, the focus of the return package was...
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Hopes LeBron James Retires With L.A.
It sure doesn't seem like the 18-time All-Star's long-term priority is remaining a Laker.
NBA Legend Praises Atlanta Hawks Backcourt
Former Atlanta Hawks guard and NBA legend Jamal Crawford praised Trae Young and Dejounte Murray on Twitter.
