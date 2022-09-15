ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Why Chiefs' midfield, end zone logos in Arrowhead Stadium for Chargers Thursday night game look like they're from 1972

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
If you’re watching Thursday night’s Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs game — airing on Amazon Prime, by the way, as are almost all the rest of the Thursday NFL games in 2022 — and seeing some very old-fashioned looking logos on the field … you’re not alone.

Arrowhead Stadium is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and so the field design crew dialed it all the way back to 1972 and painted the end zones and midfield logos as they were back in that year.

It’s pretty cool to see the look back then and the look Thursday night, side by side, which the Chiefs delivered earlier this week:

Neat!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

