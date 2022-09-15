ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 overtakes Elden Ring as most popular game on Steam

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKZlQ_0hxRWHAz00

Elden Ring might have won a Grand Award at the Tokyo Game Show, the convention’s equivalent of a Game of the Year award, but many players are turning their attention to Cyberpunk 2077 – nearly two years after CD Projekt Red’s futuristic open-world RPG came out.

Steam Charts, a website that tracks how many people are playing a game at a given time on Steam, shows Cyberpunk 2077 has 33,658 players as of Sept. 15, 2022. Meanwhile, as Reddit user Lymbassy first noted, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has 29,093 players during the same period.

The gap of approximately 4,000 players may seem small, but it is a surprise considering Cyberpunk 2077’s rocky, bug-filled start and delayed expansion content. However, the game shows signs of new life after CDPR introduced Cyberpunk 2077’s long-awaited DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, in a recent livestream.

Edgerunners, Cyberpunk 2077’s anime adaptation that follows a new protagonist in Night City, also debuted to almost universally positive reviews. It also features a few tie-ins and new side quests in the main game, which may help account for the sudden spike in interest again.

Elden Ring came out on Feb. 25, 2022, and while it launched with a full single-player campaign and robust multiplayer element, fans eagerly await news about upcoming content in the dark fantasy RPG. FromSoftware usually supports its games with new DLC quests and even full campaigns, so it’s likely just a matter of time before news of Elden Ring DLC emerges as well.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Entire Grand Theft Auto video game series in order

Every GTA in order (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) First appearing on shelves decades ago, the Grand Theft Auto video game series is a highly-anticipated buy every time a new one is released. While Rockstar has not confirmed a release date for the latest edition, we do have some leaks. While that wait continues, if you'd like to take a walk down memory lane and get your hands on one of the original or older versions of GTA, we've got you covered. Check out the list below for the entire series in chronological order:1. GTA (IMDB) Release year: 1997 Sales: 3 million units sold2. GTA II (IMDB) Release year: 1999 Sales: 2 million units sold3. GTA III (IMDB) Release year: 2001 Sales: 5 million units sold 4. GTA: Vice City (IMDB) Release year: 2002 Sales: 5 million units sold 5. GTA: San Andreas (IGN) Release year: 2004 Sales: 5 million units sold 6. GTA IV (Game Spot) Release year: 2008 Sales: 25 million units sold 7. GTA V (IMDB) Release year: 2013 Sales: 140 million units sold 8. GTA Online (IMDB) Release year: 2013 Sales: 220 thousand peak concurrent players on Steam 9. GTA VI (Leaked images via Twitter) Release year: TBD Sales: N/A11
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy