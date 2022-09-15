ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty Next stream: 5 biggest announcements

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Well, the big Call of Duty Next showcase is over. Much to the surprise of fans worldwide — there’s a lot of Call of Duty coming soon. Shocking, right? Duty calls, indeed.

Snark aside, the future looks bright for Activision Blizzard’s seminal first-person shooter. Modern Warfare 2 is shaping up to be the best ‘premium’ installment in a while. Meanwhile, Warzone 2 (now dubbed ‘2.0’) is addressing many significant issues plaguing the current incarnation of the battle royale phenomenon. Oh, and a mobile version is coming soon too. Imagine telling kids in 2009 that Call of Duty would be on-the-go one day.

If you missed the show, don’t worry! We’ve listed the most noteworthy announcements below.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 gets an official release date

Here it is. Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is coming out on Nov. 16, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. After all those teases, it’s refreshing to have a date finally.

There are loads of quality-of-life additions coming in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. Ricochet anti-cheat will (hopefully) cut down on the hacking – not to mention more weapons and modes are coming too.

Modern Warfare 2 co-op and competitive modes look fresh

The Call of Duty multiplayer experience is getting quite an overhaul with Modern Warfare 2. Fan-favorite modes like team deathmatch and domination are returning, but there are all-new alternatives. For example, the 6v6 Knockout game type where respawns are prohibited outside of revives from other players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes out on Oct. 28, 2022, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Additional Modern Warfare 2 beta details

Ahead of the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 beta weekend, Activision Blizzard gave some brief details regarding what to expect. There’ll be a couple of competitive modes, including the 32v32 Ground War mode and the standard 6v6 affair. Four multiplayer maps will be available: Mercado Las Almas, Valderas Museum, Sarrif Bay, and Farm 18 — so there’ll be plenty of selection.

Remember that PS4 and PS5 owners who pre-order get beta access on Oct. 16, 2022. Other platforms must wait until Sept. 22, 2022.

Al Mazrah is Warzone 2.0's new map

Yup, it’s happening. Say hello to Warzone 2.0‘s newest map: Al Mazrah. It’s an arid desert with massive cities peppered throughout, so pretty different from Fortune’s Keep, Caldera, Rebirth Island, and Verdansk.

There’ll also be several circles rather than just one, which should spread firefights out more.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launches in 2023, contains 120 players

At long last, there was a proper teaser for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. It’ll be free-to-play for both iOS and Android devices, with the full launch coming sometime next year.

Amazingly enough, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile doesn’t look all that scaled-down from its console and PC counterpart. It supports up to 120 players with cross-progression too! Pre-registration is already open on Google Play, so get on that.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

