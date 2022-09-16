ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch WNBA Finals

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Las Vegas Aces will meet the Connecticut Sun in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Las Vegas will look to close out the series tonight on the road while they have won the first two games this is the hardest game to win in finals history. Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun are not done and they will look to force a game three with a win tonight at home.

This will be a great night of the WNBA Finals, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action during this series.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun

  • When: Thursday, September 15
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

WNBA Odds and Betting Lines

WNBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 7:25 p.m. ET.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun (-1.5)

O/U: 159.5

Want some action on the WNBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

