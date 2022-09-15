Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
Ja Morant Reveals Why Other NBA Players Don’t Like Him
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has quickly become one of the more recognizable players in the NBA. He is the face of a resurgent franchise that finished with the second-best record in the league last season behind only the Phoenix Suns. Memphis is on the right path and has...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
50-year-old Shaquille O’Neal looking absolutely jacked in latest workout video
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2010-11 season, but it’s clear that he still takes his fitness seriously. Even at 50 years old, the Hall of Famer is looking pretty jacked. O’Neal’s size was a major key for him...
Donovan Mitchell Doesn’t Hold Back About Danny Ainge
New Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was very open about how he felt during his introductory press conference with the team. The NBA All-Star really thought that he would be heading back home to play for the New York Knicks and was excited about doing that. But, that shouldn’t...
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Kemba Walker In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, there will always be problems. They’re unavoidable – if you try to avoid them, you’re likely to create them. The NBA is no different. Sometimes, the solution is obvious. In that event, consider yourself lucky. After all, life will also present you with problems that you won’t see a clear solution for.
Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.
New York Knicks Land De’Aaron Fox In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The New York Knicks made some strides this NBA offseason when it comes to upgrading the roster. Their biggest splash was signing Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks in free agency to address their glaring need at the point guard spot. Brunson will fill a void they have seemingly...
Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves
New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
Yardbarker
Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"
The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
Miami Heat Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
Changes have been aggressive from the Utah Jazz. Rudy Gobert? Gone. Donovan Mitchell? Gone. Now, before the 2022-23 NBA season, there will be more. Mike Conley could be one, but given his age, his value has become a point of discussion. The fountain of youth is an enduring myth in...
Orlando Magic Land Damian Lillard In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Rome wasn’t built in a day. That’s a fact. At the same time, they probably didn’t take any longer to build it than they needed to. The same holds true for rebuilding NBA teams. In the same breath, patience is a virtue. Alternatively, too much patience can...
Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report
It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
Should the Boston Celtics trade for the Utah Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt?
The Utah Jazz hired former Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge to be their CEO of basketball operations with the hopes that Trader Danny can create the same sort of magic doing the same thing with the Celtics twice, one of the rebuilds he was at the helm of winning a title in 2008.
Dallas Mavericks Land Fred VanVleet In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sherlock Holmes needed Watson. Andre 3000 needed Big Boi. Batman needed Robin. An NBA superstar like Luka Doncic needs a running mate. OK, maybe that’s a bad example. After all, the best Batman movies never feature Robin. He takes away from the noir elements that make a Batman movie great.
