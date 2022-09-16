DALLAS - September 16, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Emerald Ash Borer (Agrilus planipennis) is a destructive, invasive, wood-boring pest of ash trees. Native to Asia, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) was first discovered in 2002 in Michigan. Since then, the EAB has spread to 35 states including Texas, where it was first detected in April of 2016 in Harrison County. The EAB is responsible for killing millions of ash trees across the country and all 16 types of ash trees are vulnerable to attack. The EAB kills both stressed and healthy ash trees and is a significant threat to urban, suburban, and rural forests.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO