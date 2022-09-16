Read full article on original website
KULR8
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE. WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 420, 421, AND 422... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire. Weather Watch, which is in effect...
KULR8
TreeNewal Prepares for Emerald Ash Borer Season With Rainbow Ecoscience
DALLAS - September 16, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Emerald Ash Borer (Agrilus planipennis) is a destructive, invasive, wood-boring pest of ash trees. Native to Asia, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) was first discovered in 2002 in Michigan. Since then, the EAB has spread to 35 states including Texas, where it was first detected in April of 2016 in Harrison County. The EAB is responsible for killing millions of ash trees across the country and all 16 types of ash trees are vulnerable to attack. The EAB kills both stressed and healthy ash trees and is a significant threat to urban, suburban, and rural forests.
