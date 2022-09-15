Read full article on original website
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Business Alliance Names Roxanne Earley Executive Director
Photo Credit: LinkedIn The Hoboken Business Alliance this morning announced the appointment of Roxanne Earley as the organization’s Executive Director. Before joining the Hoboken Business Alliance, where she will manage the day-to-day operations in its efforts to energize and enhance Hoboken’s business environment through collaborative and creative partnerships with business, government, and community, Earley served as Director of the New York City Department of Small Business Services’ Business Improvement District Program.
hudsontv.com
Salvadorans Celebrate Heritage & Independence With Parade
The Salvadoran community in North Hudson celebrated their Central American homeland’s 201st anniversary of independence from Spain with a huge parade on Sunday afternoon down Bergenline Avenue. The parade made its way through North Bergen, Guttenberg, West New York and Union City, with bands, floats and thousands of Salvadorans...
hudsontv.com
New Union City Police Chief Stresses the Importance of Community Policing
Union City’s new Police Chief Anthony Facchini is a 24-year veteran of law enforcement, having moved up the ranks to become the Department’s new leader just a few weeks ago. Facchini says community policing is the foundation of the force, and it’s something he will continue to stress...
Nurses at this N.J. hospital say they wouldn’t feel safe being treated at their own facility
More than half of the union nurses at a New Jersey hospital wouldn’t feel safe being treated at their own facility. An overwhelming majority said the hospital is an unsafe working environment. And the nurses say they frequently face crushing workloads that put “patients and staff at risk.”
eastnewyork.com
Applications Available for East New York’s New 160 Unit Affordable Housing Development with Rents from $397-$1,865
Linden Terrace II, located at 573 Emerald St. is a smoke-free 160-unit project located in the East New York Section of Brooklyn. The Project is in Brooklyn Community Board # 5 and is very accessible through public transportation. Train options include the L train and buses include the B15. The amenities at this property include an outdoor landscaped terrace, A Community lounge, Bicycle Storage, Parking, On-Site Laundry+ (+Additional Fees apply), and a children’s playroom. Discover the recently opened Shirley Chisholm State Park as well as several shopping Centers within a few minutes’ walk of the property on Linden Blvd.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
hudsontv.com
Kearny Police & Hudson Sheriff’s K-9 Unit Search For Missing Woman
Photo Credit: Kearny Police Department The Kearny Police Department Detective Bureau and Hudson County Sheriffs K9 Unit are conducting a missing person investigation this morning on Johnston Avenue. A Facebook post by the Police Department shortly past 10:15 this morning states, “We are asking the public to keep an eye...
Facing ongoing wave of homeless migrants, Adams says NYC should 'reassess' how it handles shelter requests
Mayor Eric Adams speaks during annual Jerusalem Post conference at City Hall. Adams says that the right to shelter ruling needs to be "reassessed." The mayor issued a statement Wednesday saying that the city’s shelter system was “nearing its breaking point.” [ more › ]
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
New Jersey has the No. 1 ranked university in the country
Princeton University and Rutgers University rank high in a study conducted by U.S. News and World Report for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Princeton was ranked number one in the country in a study as the best higher learning institute in the country. That is very impressive. The...
Queen Latifah Hosts Newark’s 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And More
The city of Newark brought out legendary players of Hip-Hop and R&B for the 24 Hrs of Peace concert, hosted by the the one and only Queen Latifah. Held on New Jersey’s Springfield Avenue from Friday, Sept. 2 until Saturday, Sept. 3, the long-running street, between Bergen and Blum streets, was shut down and filled with a variety of food stands, clothing vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees of all ages enjoyed the weekend of peace, love, unity, and fun as they danced to live music from some of their favorite acts of now and yesterday. The event and showcase were held...
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: ‘My dying wish’ is for Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large DeGise to resign
In a letter to the editor, Welcome Home Jersey City Co-Founder and Executive Director Alain Mentha, who is terminally ill with cancer, says his dying wish if for Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise to resign. My name is Alain Mentha. For the last 27 years, I have called Jersey City my home....
New York Declares a State of Emergency Over Poliovirus. Here’s What That Means
New York governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency over poliovirus to raise awareness about the virus and boost vaccination rates. As of early September, poliovirus has been detected in wastewater samples from the New York metro area and four New York counties, including Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau County.
Princeton University
University Staff Member Died By Suicide on Campus
Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may have suicidal thoughts, you can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat online at 988lifeline.org. A Princeton University staff member died by suicide on campus Sept. 13, Julie Willmot, director of communications for Mercer County, told PAW via email.
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh talks search for new police chief
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh on Tuesday fired Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora, citing incompetency. The mayor described Baycora as “radio silent” during a wave of violence when as many as 75 homicides happened. “I indicated to him that his performance was beyond disappointing,” Sayegh said in a press conference Tuesday. “It is […]
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
NBC New York
NY State Investigating Deadly Disease Outbreak at Manhattan Nursing Home
New York state health officials said Friday they are investigating multiple deaths at a Manhattan nursing home that may be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water. According to the state, Mt. Sinai Hospital first notified it...
10 hospitalized in Jersey City after self-defense spray exposure
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Ten people were hospitalized, including four firefighters, after exposure to a faulty container of self-defense spray inside a Jersey City building on Tuesday, according to authorities. First responders were called to the four-story building on Bergen Avenue near Clinton Avenue just before 5 p.m. due to a report of a […]
Five favorite festivals forthcoming this weekend in New Jersey
This time of year, there is plenty to do all over the great Garden State. From simple hikes or boat rides in our many amazing state and county parks to any of the great festivals we have. Some are more for adults to enjoy like any of our wine festivals and there are plenty that are family-friendly.
Town To Ban Lights That Are Too Bright
BRICK – Residents who suffer from bright lights shining onto their property from neighbors’ yards should get some relief as the governing body passed the introduction of an ordinance entitled “Light Trespass in Residential Areas” during a recent council meeting. Council Vice President Art Halloran said...
