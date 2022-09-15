ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

hudsontv.com

Hoboken Business Alliance Names Roxanne Earley Executive Director

Photo Credit: LinkedIn The Hoboken Business Alliance this morning announced the appointment of Roxanne Earley as the organization’s Executive Director. Before joining the Hoboken Business Alliance, where she will manage the day-to-day operations in its efforts to energize and enhance Hoboken’s business environment through collaborative and creative partnerships with business, government, and community, Earley served as Director of the New York City Department of Small Business Services’ Business Improvement District Program.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Salvadorans Celebrate Heritage & Independence With Parade

The Salvadoran community in North Hudson celebrated their Central American homeland’s 201st anniversary of independence from Spain with a huge parade on Sunday afternoon down Bergenline Avenue. The parade made its way through North Bergen, Guttenberg, West New York and Union City, with bands, floats and thousands of Salvadorans...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
eastnewyork.com

Applications Available for East New York’s New 160 Unit Affordable Housing Development with Rents from $397-$1,865

Linden Terrace II, located at 573 Emerald St. is a smoke-free 160-unit project located in the East New York Section of Brooklyn. The Project is in Brooklyn Community Board # 5 and is very accessible through public transportation. Train options include the L train and buses include the B15. The amenities at this property include an outdoor landscaped terrace, A Community lounge, Bicycle Storage, Parking, On-Site Laundry+ (+Additional Fees apply), and a children’s playroom. Discover the recently opened Shirley Chisholm State Park as well as several shopping Centers within a few minutes’ walk of the property on Linden Blvd.
BROOKLYN, NY
hudsontv.com

Kearny Police & Hudson Sheriff’s K-9 Unit Search For Missing Woman

Photo Credit: Kearny Police Department The Kearny Police Department Detective Bureau and Hudson County Sheriffs K9 Unit are conducting a missing person investigation this morning on Johnston Avenue. A Facebook post by the Police Department shortly past 10:15 this morning states, “We are asking the public to keep an eye...
KEARNY, NJ
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Queen Latifah Hosts Newark’s 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And More

The city of Newark brought out legendary players of Hip-Hop and R&B for the 24 Hrs of Peace concert, hosted by the the one and only Queen Latifah. Held on New Jersey’s Springfield Avenue from Friday, Sept. 2 until Saturday, Sept. 3, the long-running street, between Bergen and Blum streets, was shut down and filled with a variety of food stands, clothing vendors, and family-friendly activities. Attendees of all ages enjoyed the weekend of peace, love, unity, and fun as they danced to live music from some of their favorite acts of now and yesterday. The event and showcase were held...
NEWARK, NJ
Princeton University

University Staff Member Died By Suicide on Campus

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may have suicidal thoughts, you can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat online at 988lifeline.org. A Princeton University staff member died by suicide on campus Sept. 13, Julie Willmot, director of communications for Mercer County, told PAW via email.
PRINCETON, NJ
PIX11

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh talks search for new police chief

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh on Tuesday fired Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora, citing incompetency. The mayor described Baycora as “radio silent” during a wave of violence when as many as 75 homicides happened. “I indicated to him that his performance was beyond disappointing,” Sayegh said in a press conference Tuesday. “It is […]
NBC New York

NY State Investigating Deadly Disease Outbreak at Manhattan Nursing Home

New York state health officials said Friday they are investigating multiple deaths at a Manhattan nursing home that may be linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, a serious type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grows in warm water. According to the state, Mt. Sinai Hospital first notified it...
PIX11

10 hospitalized in Jersey City after self-defense spray exposure

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Ten people were hospitalized, including four firefighters, after exposure to a faulty container of self-defense spray inside a Jersey City building on Tuesday, according to authorities. First responders were called to the four-story building on Bergen Avenue near Clinton Avenue just before 5 p.m. due to a report of a […]
Jersey Shore Online

Town To Ban Lights That Are Too Bright

BRICK – Residents who suffer from bright lights shining onto their property from neighbors’ yards should get some relief as the governing body passed the introduction of an ordinance entitled “Light Trespass in Residential Areas” during a recent council meeting. Council Vice President Art Halloran said...
BRICK, NJ

