Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks

News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll

Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Who In SEC Is Happy, And Who Is Not

Going into Week 4 of 2022 college football, the Southeastern Conference – home of the eight league games, three or four cupcakes – seven SEC teams, including Alabama, have yet to play a conference game. After Saturday’s games, only Ole Miss will be looking to stick its toe into the SEC water.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports

Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3

College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football rankings: Alabama leapfrogs Ohio State in Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 4

Three weeks into the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings for the top six teams in the nation. There are not any changes at the very top of the College GameDay analyst's rankings this week, as he still has Georgia occupying the No. 1 spot. But Alabama did shoot above Ohio State while Oklahoma moved into his rankings after falling outside of them last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the loss to Georgia

South Carolina could not manage to secure its first win in conference play as it fell to Georgia on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium by a score of 48-7. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) struggled to get anything going offensively as they recorded 306 yards compared to the Bulldogs' (3-0, 1-0) 547 yards.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski

"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
STILLWATER, MN
247Sports

Arizona State coaching candidates: Dan Mullen, Todd Monken, Tom Herman among top names emerging per CBS Sports

Another Power Five program has made a coaching change, as Arizona State fired coach Herm Edwards on Sunday following a home defeat to Eastern Michigan. The Sun Devils have plenty of resources to throw at their next head coach, but they are also amid an NCAA investigation and could face further turnover as a result. Now all types of names are emerging as potential candidates, including Dan Mullen, Todd Monken, and Tom Herman. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson will have an important hire in front of him if the university keeps him in place to make the decision.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH

