Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27: Five Questions 'Answered"
The Bears scored the first 17 points of the game, and after Arkansas fought back to tie it in the third quarter, Missouri State answered with the next two scores to take a 27-17 lead with just over 12 minutes to play. "We're just so fortunate to win," said Arkansas...
Missouri State vs. Arkansas football: Reaction pours in as Razorbacks survive scare in Bobby Petrino's return
Arkansas held off Missouri State, 38-27, after the Bears gave the No. 10 Razorbacks (3-0) a major scare in the first half and into the fourth quarter. Missouri State led 27-17 in the final quarter, but Arkansas outscored it 21-3 to pull away and spoil Bobby Petrino's return after he was infamously fired in the spring of 2012.
Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks
News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll
Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri State
No. 10 Arkansas overcame a 17-0 deficit on its way to a 38-27 win over Missouri State Saturday night inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks entered the contest as 25-point favorites but never felt comfortable until the under-10 mark of the fourth quarter. The Hogs'...
College football rankings: Georgia claims top spot, Penn State surges in Coaches Poll Top 25
Coaches and media were split in Week 3 regarding college football’s best team. Is it defending national champion Georgia or the ever-dominant Alabama Crimson Tide? The Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings sided with Alabama last week, and have a new decision to make today as Week 4’s rankings arrive.
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes' 77-21 win
TreVeyon Henderson left Ohio State's 77-21 win over Toledo Saturday with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot after players exited Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes' first possession before leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a trainer a few possessions later.
Who In SEC Is Happy, And Who Is Not
Going into Week 4 of 2022 college football, the Southeastern Conference – home of the eight league games, three or four cupcakes – seven SEC teams, including Alabama, have yet to play a conference game. After Saturday’s games, only Ole Miss will be looking to stick its toe into the SEC water.
WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports
Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3
College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
College football rankings: Alabama leapfrogs Ohio State in Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 4
Three weeks into the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings for the top six teams in the nation. There are not any changes at the very top of the College GameDay analyst's rankings this week, as he still has Georgia occupying the No. 1 spot. But Alabama did shoot above Ohio State while Oklahoma moved into his rankings after falling outside of them last week.
Everything Beamer said following the loss to Georgia
South Carolina could not manage to secure its first win in conference play as it fell to Georgia on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium by a score of 48-7. The Gamecocks (1-2, 0-2) struggled to get anything going offensively as they recorded 306 yards compared to the Bulldogs' (3-0, 1-0) 547 yards.
WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Arch Manning puts on a show against 5A competition
Texas five-star quarterback commit Arch Manning put together one of his best performances of his high school career Friday night against 5A Benton, totaling 317 passing yards on 22/38 for 4 touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown. The highlight of Manning's elite performance in a comeback 54-52 win was a...
Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski
"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's dominant home victory
One week after knocking off Iowa for the first time in his Cyclones' tenure, head coach Matt Campbell has Iowa State off to its best start since 2012 at 3-0. Campbell met with the media after the game, where he was asked about several topics on the season. On Will...
Arizona State coaching candidates: Dan Mullen, Todd Monken, Tom Herman among top names emerging per CBS Sports
Another Power Five program has made a coaching change, as Arizona State fired coach Herm Edwards on Sunday following a home defeat to Eastern Michigan. The Sun Devils have plenty of resources to throw at their next head coach, but they are also amid an NCAA investigation and could face further turnover as a result. Now all types of names are emerging as potential candidates, including Dan Mullen, Todd Monken, and Tom Herman. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson will have an important hire in front of him if the university keeps him in place to make the decision.
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
