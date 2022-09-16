Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: A Bollywood background beefs up one actor’s performance as Tolkien scholars dazzle with J.R.R.’s most epic quotes

Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ star details his disastrous first day on set as fans lose it over GRRM’s message about incest
You are probably itching to get into the next episode of House of the Dragon, which should be available for streaming on HBO’s platforms as of now, but before that, take a moment to get into the spirit of the Seven Kingdoms by going through some of the most noteworthy and hilarious updates over the past day, from George R.R. Martin’s interview about incest being dug up and Ser Criston Cole falling asleep on set with a pair of earphones on.
‘Andor’ star explains what makes the ‘Star Wars’ series so ‘inspiring and beautiful’
Since the first trailer came out, it’s been abundantly clear that Andor is going to be a very unique entry in the Star Wars universe. In contrast to recent shows like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi which were maybe happy to simply trade in on nostalgia, Andor promises to go in a different direction and offer something a little meatier and deeper than we’ve seen in the franchise since, well, Rogue One.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Poppy Proudfellow actress breaks down her character as fans ponder the nature of Orcs
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power remains as enigmatic as it is controversial. You may think that we’re referring to the identity of Sauron and what the story intends to do with him, but even the show’s intro sequence has been a puzzling phenomenon. Rack our brains as we may, we had no idea what it was meant to symbolize, though it seems that there’s something clever behind the intricate design, after all.
All ‘The Rings of Power’ stars who appeared in ‘Game of Thrones’
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has returned with all its glory and intriguing adventures, bringing new characters into Tolkien’s fantastical world of elves, dwarves, hobbits, and orcs. Set a thousand years before the events of Lord of the Rings, the series has already established its mark for its visual finesse, which is a treat for the eyes and senses, in addition to the outstanding performances.
Let’s hope Peter Jackson doesn’t find out how much ‘Rings of Power’ fans are loving the orcs
The Rings of Power is controversial amongst Tolkien fans for innumerable reasons, but there’s at least one aspect that seems to be getting universal approval. The first four episodes have slowly focused on orcs gradually taking over the Southlands, which it seems is destined to end up as the ruined land of Mordor.
‘House of the Dragon’ star breaks down one of this week’s most pivotal scenes
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 1, episode 5, “We Light the Way.“. Ser Criston Cole committed one of the most shocking acts in House of the Dragon so far, and Fabien Frankel is spilling the beans. In episode five, “We Light the...
A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10
Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
Who has Rhaenyra married in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode five?
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season one, episode five, “We Light the Way.“. Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, there’s been uncertainty about Princess Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne and whom she will marry. Milly Alcock plays he rule-breaking Targaryen with her eye on Iron Throne, and it hasn’t been an easy road for her.
Was there a time jump between episodes four and five of ‘House of the Dragon?’
One thing that fans of House of the Dragon have become used to is time jumps between episodes, and sometimes large ones. There has been a two-year time jump already between episodes. The writers of the show have a lot of time to cover, as it takes place more than 100 years before Game of Thrones. How long did the writers of House of the Dragon have in between episodes four and five?
‘Cobra Kai’ star breaks the silence on their surprise season 5 comeback
One of the coolest things (in a sea of them) about the show Cobra Kai is how it brings back old characters and continues their narratives 20 plus years later. The fifth and latest season of the show continues that tradition with the return of Robyn Lively from The Karate Kid Part III.
‘The Rings of Power’ star reveals how episode 3 helped her find her character
While at first it seemed like Poppy Proudfellow would be just another mischief-maker next to her friend Nori Brandyfoot, The Rings of Power has given her character surprising depth by revealing that her entire family was lost in the Harfoots’ last migration. There’s something incredibly tragic about the way...
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
‘Rings of Power’ fans think they may have sussed out the identity of a mysterious new arrival
While audiences know next to nothing about the mysterious new villain in The Rings of Power who goes by the name of Adar, and the revered general only appeared onscreen for a brief few moments, even that has been enough to give Tolkien fans something to speculate about, and it seems that they even have an answer as to who the Orc-father could be.
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
The Queen’s funeral has a sussy moment when ‘Among Us’ gets an accidental reference
Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral and a reference to a viral video game have converged in an unexpected way after the live stream of the late matriarch’s procession accidentally included a reference to the asymmetrical multiplayer game Among Us. As pointed out by a Twitter user, in a post...
Who will Daemon pursue romantically now that his wife is dead in ‘House of the Dragon?’
One of the most intriguing characters to follow in House of the Dragon is without a doubt Daemon. He always makes his presence known. He paused royal festivities purely to walk in, making sure that everyone, especially his brother, King Viserys, knew he was there. He will stop at nothing to ensure that he has power, as that is clearly his only goal in this life.
Take that, Marvel: Martin Scorsese reveals himself as a huge fan of ‘Pearl’
Movies from Marvel still move millions at the box office, but occasionally, others still get to break through. Pearl in the X franchise is one. The prequel has not only received praise, it’s apparently director Martin Scorsese’s cup of cinematic-violence tea. The 79-year-old makes his view known in...
‘Fantastic Four’ fanatics wonder if the back catalogue is even worth revisiting before the MCU reboot
By the time the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally arrives, it’ll mark the fifth feature-length outing for the team with a fourth different lineup, and if we’re being very generous with our terminology, the best of the bunch so far could be described as “passable”.
Oxymoronic ‘Star Wars’ fans name the best thing about their least favorite movie
There are few fandoms outside of Star Wars that can match the amount of unbridled passion that they hold for their franchise. Unfortunately, passion is an incredibly versatile tool and is oft subject to being channeled into electrifying vitriol that seems to attack different parts of the franchise at random.
Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever
It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
