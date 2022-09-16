ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

CNBC

Ukraine allies see risk in Russia's response to battlefield setbacks

Russia steps up strikes at Ukrainian civilian targets, Britain says. Ukraine says it's repelled attacks in areas of its counter-offensives. Ukraine says graves found near Izium, as relatives search for the dead. Biden urges Putin not to use tactical nuclear, chemical weapons. The top U.S. general warned on Sunday it...
CNBC

For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted both on the battlefield and in the halls of global power. Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive pushed Saturday to advance farther into the country's partly recaptured northeast. Putin vowed to press his attack on Ukraine despite recent military setbacks but also had to...
CNBC

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. In his first comment on the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin said: "Let's see how it develops and how it ends." He noted that Ukraine has tried to strike civilian infrastructure...
CNBC

Biden to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth lying in state

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to pay tribute at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in London on Sunday, joining hundreds of thousands of people who have filed past the late British monarch as she lies in state. Biden will later join King Charles and scores of other world leaders...
CNBC

Zelenskyy promises no 'lull' in taking back Ukrainian towns

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy promised his country there would be no letup in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops. A Washington-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, said Russian forces in Donetsk continue to conduct "meaningless operations" on villages as opposed to reinforcing the front line.
CNBC

Biden warns Putin against using nuclear weapons; another nuclear plant hit by Russian strike

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Longtime Russian pop singer and celebrity Alla Pugacheva spoke out against the Ukraine war on an Instagram post to her 3.4 million followers, which received more than 600,000 likes and scores of supportive comments. Acts of public dissent are rare since Russia imposed a law threatening up to 15 years' imprisonment for spreading "fake news" about what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
