American detained in Afghanistan for over 2 years released in prisoner exchange
American Mark Frerichs has been released in a prisoner swap after being held captive in Afghanistan for over two years, a senior Biden administration official confirmed Monday, per CNN. "Bringing Mark home has been a top priority for President Biden and his national security team," the official told CNN. Frerichs'...
Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue. Asked in a CBS "60 Minutes" interview whether U.S. forces would defend the self-ruled island claimed by...
Speaker Pelosi strongly condemns 'illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan' during visit to Armenia
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks in Armenia on Sunday to express support for the nation in the wake of deadly clashes with neighboring Azerbaijan. In a press conference, Pelosi strongly condemned "illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan." Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Pelosi's statement "deeply regrettable" and...
India Prime Minister Modi tells Russia's Putin that now 'is not an era of war'
India's Prime Minister told Russian President Vladimir Putin that now was not the time for war. Narendra Modi directly assailed the Kremlin chief over the nearly 7-month-long conflict in Ukraine. "I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone...
Op-ed: Putin's battlefield failures provide an opportunity for the world to step up efforts to help end the war in Ukraine
The world is entering the moment of maximum danger — and at the same time of maximum opportunity — in Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, now in its seventh month. It is the moment of maximum danger because Putin is so dramatically failing in the pursuit...
Video shows a Russian missile striking less than 1,000 feet from a large Ukrainian nuclear plant, Ukraine's military says
Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear operator, blamed the strike on "Russian terrorists" and said the missile landed close to the plant's reactors.
Ukraine allies see risk in Russia's response to battlefield setbacks
Russia steps up strikes at Ukrainian civilian targets, Britain says. Ukraine says it's repelled attacks in areas of its counter-offensives. Ukraine says graves found near Izium, as relatives search for the dead. Biden urges Putin not to use tactical nuclear, chemical weapons. The top U.S. general warned on Sunday it...
World leaders arrive in London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
World leaders arrive in London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. CNBC's Steve Sedgwick reports.
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted both on the battlefield and in the halls of global power. Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive pushed Saturday to advance farther into the country's partly recaptured northeast. Putin vowed to press his attack on Ukraine despite recent military setbacks but also had to...
Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China
Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. In his first comment on the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin said: "Let's see how it develops and how it ends." He noted that Ukraine has tried to strike civilian infrastructure...
Biden to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth lying in state
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to pay tribute at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in London on Sunday, joining hundreds of thousands of people who have filed past the late British monarch as she lies in state. Biden will later join King Charles and scores of other world leaders...
Senate Republicans seek special counsel authority for prosecutor in Hunter Biden criminal probe
More than 30 Senate Republicans asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to give the federal prosecutor who has been investigating Hunter Biden "special counsel protections and authorities." The group, which includes Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, wrote that the move is warranted because the criminal investigation involves President Joe...
Zelenskyy promises no 'lull' in taking back Ukrainian towns
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy promised his country there would be no letup in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops. A Washington-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, said Russian forces in Donetsk continue to conduct "meaningless operations" on villages as opposed to reinforcing the front line.
Biden warns Putin against using nuclear weapons; another nuclear plant hit by Russian strike
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Longtime Russian pop singer and celebrity Alla Pugacheva spoke out against the Ukraine war on an Instagram post to her 3.4 million followers, which received more than 600,000 likes and scores of supportive comments. Acts of public dissent are rare since Russia imposed a law threatening up to 15 years' imprisonment for spreading "fake news" about what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Ukrainians search grave site for relatives after Russians are driven out; Russia likely extended locations it's prepared to strike, UK says
Residents of the Ukrainian town of Izium searched for dead relatives in a nearby wooded grave site as emergency workers continued to exhume what they said were hundreds of bodies found after Russian forces were driven from the region. Putin has warned Moscow would respond more forcefully if its troops...
DOJ likely to appeal ruling that blocks investigators from reviewing classified docs
CNBC's Eamon Javers joins Tyler Mathisen and 'The News with Shepard Smith' to report on Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon's refusal to consider DOJ arguments regarding the classified documents found at Mar-A-Lago. Cannon appointed Judge Raymond Dearie as special master.
