East Lansing, MI

Michigan State baseball hiring World Series Champion to staff

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Jake Boss has beefed up his staff heading into the 2023 season. Boss is welcoming World Series champion Adam Eaton to his staff.

Eaton has spent the past nine seasons patrolling the outfield for several Major League Baseball franchises. In 2019, as a member of the Washington Nationals, Eaton won the World Series.

In his career, Eaton was a .276 hitter with 66 home runs and always having one of the best gloves in baseball. He played his college ball at Miami (OH).

Eaton will serve as the Director of Player Development.

