ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football releases uniform combo for Washington game

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiFFh_0hxRE2NZ00

The weekly announcement is here, and fans are set to know what uniforms Michigan State is going to wear this weekend in their huge road test against Washington.

In a hype video on Michigan State football’s Twitter page, featuring wide receiver Tre Mosely, the Spartans showed off their uniform combination for the weekend.

Known to the fans as the “stormtrooper”, Michigan State will be wearing a white helmet, white jersey and white pants.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#American Football#College Football#Spartans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy