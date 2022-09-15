Patricia "Pat" M. Barr, went home to be with my Lord. Pat was born on 11-18-36 in Prosser, WA to Jasper "Jack" and Loda (Rabie) Trusley and lived in Whitstran until February 1949 when they moved to Sunnyside where she graduated in 1954. Pat married Albert Barr in May 1955. They both worked, Albert at Hanford and she was a secretary. They farmed and remodeled houses for rentals. They had four kids - Catherine, Charles, Christina and Carl. Despite having cardiac arrest and bypass surgery in 1993, Pat continued to work and farm for several more years. In 2007 she became diabetic and with the good Lords and good doctors help and diligence she was able to live on her own and have a pretty normal life.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO