Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Come get some: Must-stop taco trucks in Sunnyside

Humans have invented many wonderful and beautiful things since homo sapiens began rattling around East Africa more than 100,000 years ago. The wheel, controlled burning, flexible ice trays, the piano. But no list of innovations is complete without the taco. Grilled meat? Warm tortillas? Salsa y limon? They’re as brilliant...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Gary Broetje

Gary M. Broetje passed away September 5, 2022. Gary was born March 17, 1950, in Yakima, Washington, to Elden and Leona Broetje. Gary was a member of Yakima Evangelical Church while growing up, attended Summitview Elementary and graduated from West Valley High School. Gary was diagnosed with onset of early...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Family members, volunteers hold vigil for missing 4-year-old in Yakima

A group of community members, mostly family members of missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, gathered for a vigil Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. The family is leading search efforts for Lucian, who was last seen a week ago, Sept. 10. Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Search continues for 4-year-old boy missing a week from Yakima park

Family and community volunteers continue to search for 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who was last seen a week ago at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Lucian’s family is asking for more volunteers to help as law enforcement search and rescue teams have scaled back their efforts. Lucian, who has autism,...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Patricia Barr

Patricia "Pat" M. Barr, went home to be with my Lord. Pat was born on 11-18-36 in Prosser, WA to Jasper "Jack" and Loda (Rabie) Trusley and lived in Whitstran until February 1949 when they moved to Sunnyside where she graduated in 1954. Pat married Albert Barr in May 1955. They both worked, Albert at Hanford and she was a secretary. They farmed and remodeled houses for rentals. They had four kids - Catherine, Charles, Christina and Carl. Despite having cardiac arrest and bypass surgery in 1993, Pat continued to work and farm for several more years. In 2007 she became diabetic and with the good Lords and good doctors help and diligence she was able to live on her own and have a pretty normal life.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County homeowners expected to see higher property values on notices going out this week

The real estate market in Yakima County is strong, with increasing prices balancing slightly fewer sales, according to Yakima County Assessor Dave Cook. Every year, the county adjusts property values based on comparable sales of previous years. Property owners can expect to begin receiving notices showing their property’s assessed value this week, said Cook and Jacob Tate, property database manager for the county.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One person dead after shooting involving police officer near Toppenish

One person is dead after a shooting involving a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer Saturday evening. The deceased was a male in his mid-50s, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The FBI and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting by a police officer just before 5 p.m. Saturday,...
TOPPENISH, WA

