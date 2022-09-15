Read full article on original website
Zillah residents, visitors celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Teapot Dome Service Station
Beth Husted grew up seeing the Teapot Dome Service Station from the highway near Zillah. She remembers the thrill of visiting the kettle-shaped gas station with friends to buy candy. “We didn’t know it was famous and a place for visitors,” Husted said Saturday after the 100-year anniversary celebration for...
It's never too early to start talking about the 100th year anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo
The merchandise is already selling like hot cakes. Tickets for next year’s Labor Day Weekend are already available online. The official 100-year Ellensburg Rodeo book is expected to be out sometime in December. There might be 358 days to go, but it’s never too early to start talking about...
Come get some: Must-stop taco trucks in Sunnyside
Humans have invented many wonderful and beautiful things since homo sapiens began rattling around East Africa more than 100,000 years ago. The wheel, controlled burning, flexible ice trays, the piano. But no list of innovations is complete without the taco. Grilled meat? Warm tortillas? Salsa y limon? They’re as brilliant...
Gary Broetje
Gary M. Broetje passed away September 5, 2022. Gary was born March 17, 1950, in Yakima, Washington, to Elden and Leona Broetje. Gary was a member of Yakima Evangelical Church while growing up, attended Summitview Elementary and graduated from West Valley High School. Gary was diagnosed with onset of early...
Family members, volunteers hold vigil for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
A group of community members, mostly family members of missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, gathered for a vigil Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. The family is leading search efforts for Lucian, who was last seen a week ago, Sept. 10. Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing...
Search continues for 4-year-old boy missing a week from Yakima park
Family and community volunteers continue to search for 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who was last seen a week ago at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Lucian’s family is asking for more volunteers to help as law enforcement search and rescue teams have scaled back their efforts. Lucian, who has autism,...
Police investigating Friday night drive-by shooting that resulted in crash, three deaths
Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting that resulted in three deaths Friday evening. A 21-year-old woman was killed in a shootout at a downtown Yakima intersection and a mother and daughter were killed when their car was struck by one of the fleeing vehicles, according to a Yakima police news release.
Farmworkers march to Ostrom Mushroom Farms, announce vote for unionization
About 150 farmworkers and community members clad in red and waving flags marched almost two miles Saturday from South Hill Park in Sunnyside to Ostrom Mushroom Farms, where they rallied outside Ostrom’s office for the second time in a few months. While marching they demanded justice in the workplace,...
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
Sep. 18—A head-on crash on Highway 240 northwest of Richland left one person dead late Saturday night. About 11:30 p.m. a Jeep Liberty driving northwest on the highway hit a 2014 Mercedes headed the other direction, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash was about three miles south...
Tri-Cities judge acquitted of domestic violence is blocked from hearing dozens of cases
Sep. 18—Franklin County prosecutors don't want a Tri-Cities judge recently acquitted of domestic violence to handle dozens of their cases. Last week deputy prosecutors filed paperwork in all of their child support and paternity cases to prevent Superior Court Judge Sam Swanberg from making any rulings. In all, attorneys...
Patricia Barr
Patricia "Pat" M. Barr, went home to be with my Lord. Pat was born on 11-18-36 in Prosser, WA to Jasper "Jack" and Loda (Rabie) Trusley and lived in Whitstran until February 1949 when they moved to Sunnyside where she graduated in 1954. Pat married Albert Barr in May 1955. They both worked, Albert at Hanford and she was a secretary. They farmed and remodeled houses for rentals. They had four kids - Catherine, Charles, Christina and Carl. Despite having cardiac arrest and bypass surgery in 1993, Pat continued to work and farm for several more years. In 2007 she became diabetic and with the good Lords and good doctors help and diligence she was able to live on her own and have a pretty normal life.
Yakima County homeowners expected to see higher property values on notices going out this week
The real estate market in Yakima County is strong, with increasing prices balancing slightly fewer sales, according to Yakima County Assessor Dave Cook. Every year, the county adjusts property values based on comparable sales of previous years. Property owners can expect to begin receiving notices showing their property’s assessed value this week, said Cook and Jacob Tate, property database manager for the county.
One person dead after shooting involving police officer near Toppenish
One person is dead after a shooting involving a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer Saturday evening. The deceased was a male in his mid-50s, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The FBI and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting by a police officer just before 5 p.m. Saturday,...
