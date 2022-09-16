ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz names Jeff Hornacek coaching consultant

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 3 days ago
New Jazz assistant coach Jeff Hornacek Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Jazz have made some personnel additions. Utah announced today in a press release that the team will bring back assistant coaches Alex Jensen, Lamar Skeeter, and Bryan Bailey, who all operated as assistants under previous Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, to work under new head coach Will Hardy.

They will join a robust assistant staff that includes the previously-announced Jason Terry, Evan Bradds, Irv Roland, and Sean Sheldon. Other staffers addressed in the statement include player development coaches Chris Jones and Sanjay Lumpkin, who previously had different gigs under the Snyder regime. Utah is hiring Becca Ward as its new director of team operations. The team’s video coordinator will be Anthony Beaumont, assisted by Andrew Warren and Matthew Temple.

In terms of other new additions, the Jazz also announced that former longtime Utah wing Jeff Hornacek will return to the team as a coaching consultant. Hornacek worked as an assistant coach for Utah from 2011-13 under head coach Tyrone Corbin. Most recently, he served as an assistant coach on Stephen Silas‘s Rockets staff from 2020-2022.

Utah is undergoing a seismic roster rebuild, having already offloaded veterans Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale and Patrick Beverley this summer in separate deals. The team appears to be prioritizing a long-term rebuild, accruing oodles of future draft picks and young players in its trades this summer and building a coaching group set to develop its youth for years to come.

