ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

The pandemic's lasting effects on SoCal's economy, workforce

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the job market have dominated the headlines. Millions of people were laid off in 2020 and then in 2021, over 47 million Americans quit their jobs. This was a part of the record-breaking period called “The Great Resignation.” According to a report from Destination Analysts, over two-thirds of American workers feel at least moderately burned out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Judge chides Montana for refusing order on transgender law

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge issued a scathing ruling Monday saying state health officials made “calculated violations” of his order to temporarily stop enforcing a law to prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate unless they had undergone surgery. District Judge...
MONTANA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Flood waters receding after storm batters western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok were weakening Sunday as the storm system moved north...
ALASKA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in...
ALASKA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

ANTELOPE VALLEY (CNS) — Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Byrne
Person
Kevin Mccarty
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy