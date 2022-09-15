Read full article on original website
The pandemic's lasting effects on SoCal's economy, workforce
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the job market have dominated the headlines. Millions of people were laid off in 2020 and then in 2021, over 47 million Americans quit their jobs. This was a part of the record-breaking period called “The Great Resignation.” According to a report from Destination Analysts, over two-thirds of American workers feel at least moderately burned out.
Judge chides Montana for refusing order on transgender law
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge issued a scathing ruling Monday saying state health officials made “calculated violations” of his order to temporarily stop enforcing a law to prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate unless they had undergone surgery. District Judge...
Flood waters receding after storm batters western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok were weakening Sunday as the storm system moved north...
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini,...
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in...
Dayton Public Schools superintendent not surprised with state report card rating, says absences play a huge part
DAYTON, Ohio — When the Ohio Department of Education released school report cards last week, district leaders in Dayton said that despite low marks, performance improved. One issue the superintendent said absenteeism is a serious problem the district is facing. Dayton Public Schools was one of hundreds of Ohio...
Fiona becomes a hurricane as it heads for Puerto Rico after killing 1 in Guadeloupe as a tropical storm
HAVANA (AP) — Fiona becomes a hurricane as it heads for Puerto Rico after killing 1 in Guadeloupe as a tropical storm. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
8 injured in Antelope Valley crash
ANTELOPE VALLEY (CNS) — Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics...
Four children in critical condition after Ohio apartment fire
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A fire in an Ohio apartment sent four children to the hospital in critical condition over the weekend, authorities said. The blaze was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews reported four children were found at the scene. The children were in critical...
Family farm in Kentucky hosts annual craft show featuring local vendors
“We’re working on number five, so it’s been in the family for a long time,” Bays said. Each year, they hold a craft show in the spring and in the fall. She said the 2022 Fall Craft Show on Sept. 17-18 saw a lot of people coming to the show.
