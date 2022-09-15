Read full article on original website
Detectives used dead teen's phone to arrange another purchase of deadly drug, arrest dealer
A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty last week to distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.Colorado Springs Police Department officers arrested Nathan Corser after detectives arranged a purchase of pills containing fentanyl - the same pills which led to the death of Kaeden Norlander. Norlander bought two pills from Corser at a Colorado Springs park on the 4th of July last year. He was found dead in his bedroom the next morning by his aunt. He was 19 years old at the time of his death.According...
A teen filmed LAPD officers arresting his friend. Then he ended up in handcuffs
An LAPD officer is under investigation for arresting a teenager who was filming officers as they detained a friend.
Teen Girls Planned School Shooting, Made Hit List: Sheriff
The girls accused of plotting the shooting were arrested, with deputies saying that they "had been bullied" by some of the students they intended to target.
SFGate
Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San...
13-year-old girl is fourth person arrested in connection to death of New York City cab driver
A 13-year-old girl is the latest person to be arrested in the fatal beating of a New York City cab driver. The teenager, who was not identified due to her age, was charged with gang assault and theft of services, according to police. On Aug. 13, Kutin Gyimah, 52, was...
Teenager Fatally Shoots Own Mother And Her Boyfriend: Police
Police said Desmond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, charged with premeditated homicide, barricaded himself in the home with the bodies after the shooting.
People
93-Year-Old Woman with Dementia Dies in Senior Home After 'Mistakenly' Being Served Dishwashing Liquid
A 93-year-old resident at a California senior home has died after "mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as juice." In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Atria Park San Mateo of the Hillsdale neighborhood confirmed that three of their residents were "recently transported to the hospital" as a result of the incident over the weekend.
‘Home Alone’ Actor Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in His Apartment
New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played bullying elder brother Buzz McAllister in the Home Alone series, according to CNN. Lisa Smith, Ratray’s accuser and former friend of 15 years, was inspired to notify prosecutors of her 2017 complaint against Ratray after hearing about his December arrest in Oklahoma, related to a domestic violence charge involving his ex-girlfriend. In that incident, Ratray allegedly choked his ex and said “this is how you die,” according to the police affidavit. Smith alleges that the actor drugged and raped her in his Manhattan apartment on Sept. 21, 2017. In an interview with CNN, Smith said that she was told prosecutors closed her case under a false assumption that she didn’t want to press charges, and that she was “devastated” authorities did not fully investigate the allegations when she initially came forward. Ratray denied the allegation, insisting that they didn’t have sex. Read it at CNN
Mom jailed after 8 and 1-year-old kids smoke her marijuana and baby ODs
An Ohio mother was arrested for child endangerment after her toddler overdosed on marijuana after finding and smoking a cigar that was also shared by their 8-year-old sibling, according to police.
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
California officer who won sheriff's deputy of the year arrested in illegal firearms case
A California sheriff's deputy who was honored as the department's top officer for two consecutive years has been arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked deputy sheriff Matthew Buckley, 41, into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, filing a false report and possession of a controlled substance.
California inmate facing felony charges escapes from jail's high security exercise yard
A California inmate escaped from the Butte County jail yard Wednesday, and officials have launched a manhunt for his recapture. Miles Bondley, 34, broke out of what the county sheriff's office described as a "fully-enclosed, high security yard," and authorities are still trying to figure out how he did it.
Texas Police Officer Accidentally Killed Woman While Trying to Shoot at Dog
Former police officer Ravinder Singh shot 30-year-old Margarita Brooks to death during a welfare check in August 2019 A jury will continue deliberations Monday in the trial of a former Arlington, Texas, police officer accused of negligent homicide in the accidental shooting death of a woman. According to multiple outlets, former officer Ravinder Singh shot 30-year-old Margarita Brooks to death during a welfare check in August 2019. KXAS-TV reports while responding to the call, Singh allegedly called out for Brooks, who was unconscious in a grassy area in Arlington with her dog beside...
FBI makes 6,000 arrests, seizes firearms and fentanyl in massive summer-long operation
FBI agents arrested nearly 6,000 alleged violent criminals across the country over the past four months, seizing more than 2,700 firearms and massive amounts of fentanyl. The operations, which were conducted with local law enforcement agencies from Los Angeles to Buffalo, New York, come as violent crime and drug overdose deaths have spiked in recent years.
Police officers put on leave after brutal beating and arrest of gardener who was drinking a beer
A northern California police department has announced an investigation into two officers for brutally beating a gardener who was drinking a beer. In body camera footage from the 27 July encounter, San Rafael Police Department (SRPD) officers were seen arguing with a man who was drinking from an open can of beer on Windward Way, not far from a nearby community garden, in San Rafael, ABC7 reported last Friday.The man, who reportedly goes by the name “Mateo”, explained that he had “nothing to say” when approached by two police officers. He was asked for ID and told to...
Ohio woman faces charges after losing second baby to co-sleeping death
An Ohio woman faces charges after she lost her second child in a co-sleeping death, according to authorities.Officials in Cincinnati say that Brooke Hunter’s six-week-old infant died in June as a result of co-sleeping, one year after her first child died in the same way.The Hamilton County Prosector’s Office says that Ms Hunter had been warned about the dangers of the practice after the death of her first child.Prosecutors say that because Ms Hunter was warned of the dangers of co-sleeping, the death of her second child is considered a homicide, reports WXIX.A grand jury indicted Ms Hunter on Wednesday...
Ashley Tropez from ‘Beyond Scared Straight’ found dead in abandoned home with suspect arrested in California
A WOMAN who appeared on the program Beyond Scared Straight as a teen has been found dead in an abandoned home, said police. The body of Ashley Tropez was found inside a home in Victorville, California with “traumatic injuries” on Friday said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
A man wasn't given a bed in L.A. County jails for 2 nights. A judge just declared a mistrial
A Superior Court judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in a case against a man facing life in prison because the Sheriff's Department held him in cells without beds or blankets for two nights.
‘It was not suicide’: Son of woman found hanged and burned in LA’s Griffith Park hits back at police
On 9 August, at around 12.30pm, authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) found a body engulfed in flames and hanging from a tree in Griffith Park.It was the body of a woman who was found northeast of the Griffith Observatory, near a carousel and the Los Angeles Zoo, said the LAPD.“There are no indicators of foul play,” said detective Michael Ventura, who added that there were no indications to suggest that someone committed an act against her will.The LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) arrived at the scene, and were in charge of locating the human remains and extinguishing...
Family of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer $50,000 reward for dealer’s identity
The family of an Iowa woman who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose has offered a $50,000 reward to help them catch the dealer who sold her the drugs.Ciara Gilliam, 22, was discovered dead on her bedroom floor in August after her boyfriend grew concerned he could not get hold of her.Her employers told her mother and stepfather she had the day off work and when they went to her house to check on her they found her car in the driveway.“They knocked on the door and knocked on the windows. No one answered,” her father, Robert Gilliam told...
