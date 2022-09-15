Read full article on original website
Citizenship clinic aids Tampa Bay residents with naturalization process
TAMPA, Fla. — On Citizenship Day, dozens of permanent Tampa Bay residents moved one step closer to becoming naturalized U.S. citizens. On Citizenship Day, dozens of permanent Tampa Bay residents moved one step closer to becoming naturalized U.S. citizens. Florida ranks third with the number of residents seeking citizenship...
A discussion centered around the Wildlife Corridor in Florida
A discussion centered around the Wildlife Corridor in Florida, and what the potential impacts could be from preserving green space and agricultural farmlands from urban sprawl and development. GUESTS:. Rep. Kathy Castor [D], U.S. House District 14. Dr. Jennifer Jones, Associate Professor of Environmental Studies / Director of the Center...
Andrew Warren will stay under suspension as the case goes to trial
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge ruled against suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to office, after more than two hours of oral arguments Monday. Warren will stay under suspension as the case prepares to go to trial. He appeared in person before a...
Small plane crashes in central Florida woods, killing 2
CITRA, Fla. (AP) — A small plane crashed in a heavily wooded area of central Florida, killing both people on board, officials said Sunday. The plane crashed late Saturday in a wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs in Marion County, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
Trial enters second week as parents sue sheriff's office, state fair after son's death
TAMPA, Fla. — Attorneys for the family of Andrew Joseph III are wrapping up their case in a federal lawsuit against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and now the defense gets to present their arguments. What You Need To Know. Andrew Joseph III was killed in 2014 while...
Mount Dora pub remembers Queen Elizabeth II
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — As the world prepares for its final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, paying homage to her reign is something that’s been on full display in Central Florida. The owner of Magical Meat Boutique in Mount Dora says doing his part to help remember the...
Vigil held for local student killed in boating incident
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday morning, rowers throughout Central Florida joined in a vigil for the young boater who lost their life this week. According to authorities, five middle-school-aged children were boating when lightning struck. Three students were evaluated and reunited with their family, one was hospitalized and a...
Lake Travis Film Festival showcases rising talent across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — “People give us their films, we watch and go through them multiple times, and when we put this together, this is like our baby,” Lake Travis Film Festival founder and executive director, Kat Albert said. Albert has spent the past year preparing for this...
