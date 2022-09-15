Read full article on original website
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's First Pitch
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac threw out the first pitch on Friday night. Spiranac threw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets game on Friday evening. We've seen some bad-looking first pitches over the years, but that wasn't one of them.
Twins find miracle vs. Guardians, but can't hang on
CLEVELAND -- For roughly eight hours on Saturday, the competitive portion of the Twins’ season appeared to be functionally over, a doubleheader sweep at the hands of the division-leading Guardians looming as an inevitability inching ever closer. The Twins found a way to dig deep. Really, really deep. They...
Ex-Nat Bell: 'An honor' to be Clemente Award nominee
WASHINGTON -- It wasn’t long after Josh Bell was traded to the Nationals from the Pirates on Christmas Eve 2020, that he received a phone call from the community relations department. His involvement in Pittsburgh had been noteworthy, and Bell was eager to make an impact with his new club.
Young Royals battle through up-and-down road trip
BOSTON -- After starting their six-game road trip 0-3 against the Twins, the Royals found themselves on the cusp of a series win in a three-game set against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. In the sixth inning of Friday night’s series opener, Kansas City took its first lead of...
Ryan plays stopper with dominant start vs. Guardians
CLEVELAND -- With the Twins’ playoff hopes taking a big hit this week, all they can do for the remainder of this season is to play things out as best as they can and hope they find some help along the way. On Sunday, the Twins did, in fact,...
Prospect De La Cruz talks about exceptional year
CINCINNATI -- Not only has Elly De La Cruz zoomed from relative obscurity to being one of the top Minor Leaguers in all of baseball over the past two years, the Reds shortstop prospect did it in nearly historic fashion. Ranked No. 1 in the Reds organization and No. 15...
It's all coming up Correa in crunch time for Twins
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The outfield depth is in tatters with Byron Buxton out, a dinged-up Max Kepler on the bench, Kyle Garlick headed to the injured list, and youngsters Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach having missed most of the year. The starting rotation is depleted but slowly mending. Even iron man Jorge Polanco is in his second IL stint of the season.
Bieber's hot arm, J-Ram's birthday HR guide Guardians in G1
CLEVELAND -- There’s no question that the Guardians have found ways to benefit from their youth more often than letting it hinder their success. But if this team wants to make it into the postseason, it needs its veterans to lead the way, which is exactly what happened on Saturday afternoon.
Morel, Gomes show they deserve playing time in '23
CHICAGO -- The Cubs were without Nico Hoerner on Sunday for the sixth straight game. While he played catch and is nearing his return to the diamond, the Cubs have gotten a look at what Christopher Morel can provide at shortstop. “I look big picture when you’re not winning,” manager...
An inside look at Judge's quest for baseball immortality
It was the dawn of Aaron Judge’s junior season at Fresno State University, and the future Yankee found a seat alongside his Bulldogs teammates, having been issued a surprising classroom assignment. The required viewing on that date was a YouTube supercut, showing each and every hit Miguel Cabrera collected during his stellar 2012 season with the Detroit Tigers.
Judge authoring an all-time 'walk year'
A player’s “walk year,” coming right before he reaches free agency, is an opportunity -- and a challenge. The idea that players always step up their games in such situations, with a big contract acting as motivation, is far from the truth. Plenty flop, or simply perform near their career norms.
Will Cubs pursue these impact free agents?
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There is no denying that Nico Hoerner has proved to any and all doubters that he can handle being an everyday shortstop. His high-contact bat has remained steady this year -- with some added pop -- and his defense has ranked among the best at his position in a variety of advanced metrics.
Will this Angels slugger bounce back in 2023?
ANAHEIM -- It was a tough season for Angels first baseman Jared Walsh. After a breakout 2021 season that saw him post an .850 OPS with 29 homers with 98 RBIs in 144 games and be named an American League All-Star for the first time, the former 39th-round Draft pick was expected to be a key part of Los Angeles’ lineup this season. But Walsh struggled offensively, hitting .215/.269/.374 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs in 118 games before being shut down with thoracic outlet syndrome on Aug. 24.
Bard's resurgence rooted in mental growth with rival
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. During the Rockies’ last homestand, Daniel Bard closed two victories over the D-backs, who didn’t score a run against him and have managed just one hit against the righty in seven innings this season. Either Bard and the Rockies have the D-backs to thank, or the D-backs have themselves to blame.
From Double-A title to 1st MLB hit, HR: 'Pretty good week'
ANAHEIM -- For infielder Livan Soto, it was a dream to be called up by the Angels on Saturday. On Sunday, he made the most of his first career Major League start at shortstop. Soto picked up his first career hit with a single in the third inning off lefty Marco Gonzales, then connected on his first homer, a two-run shot that chased Gonzales from the game in the seventh inning. His impressive performance helped lift the Angels to a 5-1 win over the Mariners at Angel Stadium.
Your burning Rangers questions, answered
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry’s Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are fewer than 20 games left in the 2022 season, and the Rangers sit at third in the American League West and almost 20 games under .500. It’s not exactly the season Texas expected after the blockbuster spending spree last winter, but it’s still a noted improvement over the 102-loss season in 2021.
Bogaerts joins 3 Hall of Famers in exclusive Red Sox club
BOSTON -- For Xander Bogaerts, the sweet swing that resulted in an RBI double off the Green Monster in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s 13-3 romp over the Royals resembled so many others that he has taken in his consistently excellent career with the Red Sox. But this...
Hot-hitting Kemp, Brown fueled by friendly competition
HOUSTON -- With three home runs in the first inning on Saturday, the Astros rapidly sent Minute Maid Park into a frenzy. But thanks to veteran hitters Seth Brown and Tony Kemp, the visiting A’s landed key counterpunches in an 8-5, come-from-behind victory. Leadoff hitter Kemp had three hits...
Adames ties Crew record, then Mitchell walks it off
MILWAUKEE -- On Robin Yount’s 67th birthday, Willy Adames joined “The Kid” in the Brewers’ record books and sparked Milwaukee’s biggest comeback all season. In the end, it took a kid to win it. Adames matched Yount’s single-season franchise record for home runs as a...
