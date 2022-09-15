Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Related
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood High School Students Selected To Interlochen Arts Camp, SLSO Youth Orchestra
Three Kirkwood High School band students were recently selected to two prestigious band programs. Senior tuba player Jacob Buchek, senior French horn player Abigail Konopik and junior bassoon player Elizabeth Myers were selected for both the 53rd season of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra and attended Interlochen Arts Camp, the nation’s premier multi-disciplinary summer arts program for aspiring artists in grades three through 12. All three students are also members of the Kirkwood High School Pioneer Pride Band, St. Louis All-Suburban Band and the Missouri All-State Orchestra.
timesnewspapers.com
Love, Death & Bad Drivers
So what if it hasn’t taken off like the “Eagles’ Greatest Hits” — a group of Meramec students are still flying high with a CD entitled, “Time To Write A Song.” It’s billed as a music album about love, death, bad drivers and existential issues.
Review: Pearl Jam Delivers an Electrifying Show for St. Louis Fans
More than three decades after its first show in town, the iconic Seattle group proved it's still got it
KSDK
2022 Greentree Festival parade kicks off in Kirkwood
The family-friendly festival runs all weekend. There are booths, food, arts and crafts and other entertainment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood’s Ice Princess
Twelve-year-old Julia Wensley of Kirkwood recently represented St. Louis figure skating in the United States Figure Skating Solo Dance Finals on Sept. 7 in Santa Clarita, California. She finished 10th place in the Blues category and 13th in Tango. Wensley qualified for the national competition by placing third in the Midwest region during the preliminary competition.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka Days adds more fun to three-day festival
Four new attractions have been added to this year’s Eureka Days schedule, including a child-size claw machine, a kickball tournament, a cornhole tournament and a First Responder Home Run Derby. The three-day festival will be held Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Most of the events will take...
Exploring the City: LeGrand's Market the quintessential St. Louis deli
Total Information AM Weekend host Scott Jagow – not a St. Louis native – is hitting the streets to explore all the region has to offer. Each week, he’ll wind up somewhere new, learning something else about the city he now calls home.
timesnewspapers.com
Volunteers Replace Train Deck
Over the summer, volunteers from Spire Energy spent time rebuilding the train station deck at the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood, turning the back deck into an independent learning space. Lessons there will teach children about the connection between transportation and the environment. Volunteers also helped with a new rain garden trail project. Projects were funded by grants from Spire. | photo courtesy of Spire Energy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis American
Delayed but not denied
The streets of the Grand Center Arts District were alive with music, art, and good times in a celebration of St. Louis’ cultural richness Sept. 10-11. Day one on the Washington Avenue stage began with a rough note, with technical difficulties, leading to shortened sets, and rescheduling. Patrons of...
Post Malone is 'sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center. In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.
Stereogum
Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis
Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
stljewishlight.org
St. Louis war hero makes appearance in Ken Burns’ Holocaust documentary
In watching Episode 1 of Ken Burns’ documentary series “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” on PBS, St. Louis viewers received a special treat. One of our own was prominently included in the documentary. At approximately 35 minutes in, we meet Gunther Stern, who grew up in Hildesheim,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
timesnewspapers.com
Building Owner Working With Layla To Keep Doors Open
Although Layla in The Grove has been ordered to vacate the property for failure to pay rent, the restaurant’s second location in Webster Groves remains open despite being thousands of dollars behind on rent there, too. Jason Sparks, owner of the popular gourmet burger and shawarma joint, could not...
timesnewspapers.com
School Open House 2022
Chaminade College Preparatory School educates young men, grades 6-12, in the Catholic Marianist tradition. The school’s motto is ESTO VIR, “Be A Man.” The journey from boyhood to manhood is a path that includes spiritual, educational and social development. As a school for boys, everything at Chaminade is created from the perspective of how young men learn-how they interact, build relationships, and see the world. The mission is to build students’ inherent skills, gifts and talents while realizing their potential as men. This is accomplished through Academics, Formation of Character and Athletics & Activities. To learn more visit www. chaminade-stl.org.
Great Forest Park Balloon Race kicks off 50th year with glow
One of the biggest events of the year is back. The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is going all out for its 50th anniversary.
Grant’s Farm Oktoberfest kicks off today
ST. LOUIS – Grant’s Farm’s Oktoberfest kicks off Friday afternoon. Festivities start at 4 p.m. and run through Sunday. Admission is free, but a ticket is needed to park. There will be live German music, polka dancing, and German food and drinks. Click here to learn more.
Thousands gather for Great Forest Park Balloon Race
Thousands of people gathered Saturday for the annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race.
labortribune.com
Bricklayers bannering Chesterfield Mellow Mushroom
CHESTERFIELD, MO – Bricklayers Local 1 is picketing and bannering the new Mellow Mushroom here at 15525 Olive Blvd. because its general contractor, Knoebel Construction, is using Harrambe Masonry, a non-signatory contractor that pays wages and benefits below the area standard established by Local 1, for brickwork. Taking the message to the public along with Corporate Fat Cat is Local 1 Business Representative Mark Savage. – Johnny Walker/Bricklayers Local 1 photo.
timesnewspapers.com
Students Win Service Recognitions
Webster Groves High School juniors Rebecca Fairbanks and Hunter Farish were recognized for their service during the Missouri Primary Election on Aug. 2 by their respective election managers at Bristol Elementary School and the Webster Groves Public Library. The Chelsea Experiential Learning Center at Webster Groves High School enabled the two students to be part of the program. According to Student Election Judge Coordinator James McHugh, Fairbanks and Farish “represented themselves and Webster Groves High School with distinction.”
Historic mansion near Forest Park on market for $2.15M
ST. LOUIS – The NABISCO Mansion just steps away from Forest Park is on the market for $2.15 million. The 12,847 square foot home was built in 1896 for Lewis Dozier who was a director of the National Biscuit Company, and he was the manager of its St. Louis branch. John Ludwig designed the 8 […]
Comments / 0