$3 million available for environmental and economic projects in South King County

The Port of Seattle on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 announced that community-led groups can now apply for funding to improve the local environment and increase economic opportunities in neighborhoods near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

With the launch of the third cycle of the South King County Community Impact Fund, organizations can apply for multi-year funding, including up to $60,000 in Environmental Grants or up to $250,000 for Economic Recovery.

A total of $500,000 is available for Environmental Grants and up to $2.5 Million for Economic Recovery.

“These community-led grants brought nearly $5 million to South King County. Getting funds directly into the community is one of the best paths for economic recovery,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed. “Even more importantly, we are expanding equity-based partnerships with near-Port communities. These partnerships help Port-related industries thrive through connections, innovation, and a workforce pipeline. The partnerships help the Port and community by advancing our shared environmental justice and equitable economic development agenda.”

The Port established the South King County Community Impact Fund in 2019 to increase opportunities in historically underserved, ethnically and culturally diverse communities. The SKCCIF is one way the Port works towards its vision of an equitable recovery, environmental sustainability, and a good quality of life. The fund will award $10 million between 2019 and 2024. More than 54 projects have received SKCCIF funding since 2019, helping community-led projects come to fruition. Many of these projects increase job application assistance in underserved and non-English speaking communities, recruit for pre-apprenticeship programs and maritime careers, build gardens, clean public spaces, and expand environmental education.

”World Relief Western Washington serves refugees, asylees, and immigrants (including humanitarian parolees evacuated from Afghanistan and Ukraine) – communities deeply impacted by the economic crisis caused by COVID-19,” said Medard Ngueita, Executive Director, World Relief Western Washington. “The South King County Community Impact Fund helps make it possible for us to connect this population to opportunities for jobs with Port of Seattle employers that pay enough for them to not simply survive economically, but thrive in their communities. This, in turn, will boost the local economy.”

“This grant program gives organizations like ours a voice in the future of our community,” said Ayanle Ismail, Executive Director of Bridging Cultural Gaps. “We are planting trees for sustainability, but this partnership also allows us to expand social and cultural engagement for the benefit of future generations.”

Application Process

Have a project with outcomes related to workforce development, job creation, or economic recovery in Port-related industries? Apply for the Economic Recovery Program. Learn more. >

Have a project that increases access to green space and improve livability in the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Federal Way, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila? Apply for the Environmental Grant Program. Learn more. >

Organizations may apply for both single and multi-year funding options. No project is too small. Port staff will host informational sessions and provide technical assistance to support applicants through the application process.

Apply for $100,000 for a single year of funding and up to $250,000 for multiyear funding for economic recovery projects.

Apply for $20,000 for a single year of funding and up to $60,000 for multiyear funding for environmental projects.

About the Economic Recovery Program

With ties to all of Washington’s key economic sectors and connections to more than 500 employers operating at our facilities, the Port is uniquely positioned to help lead the regional recovery.

The Economic Recovery Program connects economic opportunities to communities with the greatest need as we recruit a new generation of workers to Port-related industries. The Port awards contracts to organizations serving communities most deeply impacted by the current economic crisis for projects connected to Port-related industries, including aviation, maritime, construction trades, and green career industries.

Community-led projects help participants acquire the skills, experience, and education they need to secure increasingly complex and family-wage jobs at the Port and in port-related industries.

Learn about the 12 South King County organizations receiving cycle 2 funding.

Apply for Eligibility Determination by October 20, 2022.

Find more information on the application process, proposal materials, and previously awarded projects.

About the Environmental Grants Program

Through funding and partnerships with community-based organizations, the Environmental Grants Program drives the Port’s investment in projects in cities around the airport to enhance livability, improve green spaces, and restore forests.

Compounded by the health and economic impacts of COVID-19 on low-income and communities of color, the need for investments in South King County is stronger than ever, as residents of this community have less access to parks and green space than the rest of the County.

Communities in South King County experience disproportionate environmental impacts due to a long history of inequitable land use practices and economic displacement that pushed marginalized communities farther and farther south.

The Environmental Grants Program has revolutionized how the Port works with communities to improve access to funding opportunities. Since 2020, the Port has worked closely with a group of multicultural, multilingual liaisons to identify and remove barriers to participation by co-creating grant materials and training liaisons to conduct community outreach to promote the grant opportunity, improving community access to funding opportunities.

Submit your Environmental Grants proposal by October 28, 2022.