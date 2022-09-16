ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah is America's worst state for road rage drivers, survey reveals - with North Dakota home to the nation's calmest drivers

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Utah drivers have been rated the most confrontational, while North Dakota is home to the nation's calmest motorists.

In a survey conducted by Forbes Advisor of 5,000 US drivers - with at least 100 surveyed from every state - found that 22 percent have seen an accident caused by road rage.

More than 50 percent of Utah drivers have reported experiencing a rude or offensive gesture from a fellow driver and 76 percent said they have been honked at by a frustrated motorist, according to Forbes.

North Dakota drivers were rated the best at 62.03 out 100, compared to Utah's 100 out of 100.

Utah, Missouri, and Colorado drivers also admitted that one in four of them knew someone who has been injured due to a road rage accident.

'I'm not surprised,' Utah driver Linda Miller told ABC 4. 'I drive on the roads every day and I just see the aggressiveness that's happening.

'We've just become so rude and aggressive, instead of being kind and letting someone in.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wInMP_0hxQxMuk00
Utah has ranked the worst state with the most road rage, according to a new survey, followed by Missouri and Colorado. Around 25 percent of drivers in those three states also reported knowing someone who had been injured in a road rage incident 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MkEH_0hxQxMuk00
The state with the calmest drivers is North Dakota. Most of the nicest drivers are found along the East Coast 

Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden admitted that road rage is 'something regularly called in,' and officers often see tailgating, improper lane changes, and high speeds.

'A lot of those behaviors are very dangerous and they do cause a lot of accidents,' Roden told ABC 4.

Despite a recent law change - which allows authorities to charge motorists with reckless driving if they exceed 105mph - Roden said they are still pulling over around 1,500 drivers since May.

Missouri isn't far behind Utah in terms of the angriest drivers, dropping in at 99.62 out of 100.

Missourians reportedly love a good insult or offensive gesture toward annoying drivers, with 50 and 54 percent, respectively, admitting to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TqzM_0hxQxMuk00
'I'm not surprised,' Utah driver Linda Miller (pictured) said. 'I drive on the roads every day and I just see the aggressiveness that's happening'

The Show-Me State was also the top state to report having another driver point a gun a them at eight percent.

The third worst state is Colorado, ranking in at 94.74 out of 100.

Drivers in the Centennial State admitted that a 14 percent of them have been followed by an enraged motorist who have exited their vehicles to yell or fight them, according to Forbes.

The fourth state filled with the most unhappy drivers is Oklahoma, with more than half them reporting that they have been on the receiving end of an offensive gesture while driving and even more have said drivers have tailgated or honked at them.

New Mexico rated fifth overall, but outranked Colorado drivers with those experiencing an altercation where they have been followed at 15 percent.

A third of them also admitted to knowing someone who was injured in a road rage accident.

Nevada, Maryland, Indiana, Washington, and Delaware round out the top 10 states with the most confrontational drivers.

Despite the angriest drivers largely being located in the Western part of the United States, the calmest states are mainly found along the East Coast.

Following North Dakota, Pennsylvania is the second states with the happiest drivers, ranking 63.72 out of 100.

The Northeastern state is followed by Michigan, Florida, New York, Texas, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

However, it seems no matter where one lives in the US, the majority - 85 percent - have experience at least some form of road rage, according to Forbes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLciw_0hxQxMuk00
Many surveyed also admitted to see a raging driver lose control at 19 percent and 22 percent admitted to seeing an accident happen 

More than 20 percent admitted to seeing a driver cause an accident during a bout of road rage, while 19 percent said they saw a raging driver lose control of their vehicle. More than 15 percent saw a victim lose control of their vehicle.

The most seen behaviors from raging drivers consist of: Honking, tailgating, rude or offensive gestures, cutting off others, insulted or yelled at, and excessive speed, among others.

Aggressive drivers admitted the top cause of their road rage was because another motorist's 'driving inappropriately' and stress, according to Forbes.

Other reason fell between slow drivers and running late.

