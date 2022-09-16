ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Nate Myles and Tessa James' $1.2million six-bedroom Queensland valley retreat as NRL star and his actress wife list it for rent

By A. James
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

NRL star Nate Myles, 37, and his wife, former Home and Away actress Tessa James, 31, have listed their spectacular Queensland retreat for rent at $1800-a-week.

The sprawling 4806sq m block is situated in the Currumbin Valley on the Gold Coast, and has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Myles purchased the spread in 2021 for $1.2million because of its seclusion and proximity to the Currumbin Alley, a famous surf spot, reports The Courier Mail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPYr5_0hxQvFEb00
NRL star Nate Myles, 37, and his wife, former Home and Away actress Tessa James, 31, have listed their spectacular Queensland retreat for rent at $1800-a-week 

Located just ten minutes from the beach, the home is available to tenants on a 12-month lease.

The beautifully presented main house has a light and airy atmosphere, and features a versatile open plan design.

Among other highlights are a huge and well-equipped kitchen, timber floors, and plantation shutters.

Three of the main bedrooms offer built-in wardrobes, while the master bedroom boasts its own private sun-deck and en suite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWGY2_0hxQvFEb00
Myles purchased the spread in 2021 for $1.2million because of its seclusion and proximity to the Currumbin Alley, a famous surf spot, reports The Courier Mail  

There's also a separate gym and storage area and a superbly fitted-out Granny flat with its own entrance.

It features a newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, and two-bedrooms. It also comes with a study.

For an extra $300 a week tenants can access a three bay shed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RdwQr_0hxQvFEb00
There's a separate gym and storage area and a superbly fitted-out Granny flat with its own entrance 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUHO0_0hxQvFEb00
The sprawling 4806sq m block is situated in the Currumbin Valley on the Gold Coast , and has six bedrooms and five bathrooms 

Myles and James have an expansive real estate portfolio, including a beach house in Cairns.

In June, the couple sold a two-bedroom Brisbane flat for $435,000. In August, they dumped a three-bedroom apartment in Moorooka for $499,000.

Meanwhile Myles bought his mother's house in Gordonvale, near Cairns, last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3Jdx_0hxQvFEb00
The beautifully presented main house has a light and airy atmosphere, and features a versatile open plan design 

Myles rose to fame as a star in the NRL playing for the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2005. He later played for the Melbourne Storm and represented Queensland in the State of Origin before he retired from footy in 2017.

James, who played Nicole Franklin on Home And Away, met her future husband through their mutual friends Jodi Gordon and Braith Anasta in 2009.

The intensely private couple share three children. They have only publicly announced the birth of one - son Saynt - in 2017.

The couple were seen with all of their kids, including their new born, whose birth they had kept secret, at the funeral of NRL great Paul Green in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T7ZAX_0hxQvFEb00
One of six bedrooms on the sprawling 4806sq m block

