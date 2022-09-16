Read full article on original website
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
A GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis — ordered to pay restitution for killing her alleged rapist — has raised over $235K
A GoFundMe campaign started for Pieper Lewis — the Iowa teen sentenced Tuesday to pay $150,000 in restitution after killing her accused rapist — has raised over $235,000 as of Wednesday, with donations pouring in from nearly 6,000 people. Lewis, who pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury, was also sentenced to five years of probation.
Human Trafficking Victim Raises $250K After Being Forced to Pay Her Rapist’s Estate
A victim of human trafficking who pleaded guilty to killing her alleged abuser raised nearly $250,000 on GoFundMe after learning she would have to pay $150,000 in restitution to her rapist’s estate. Pieper Lewis, 17, received five years probation for the voluntary manslaughter of Zachary Brooks, 37, who she says raped her repeatedly when she was 15. The fundraiser was organized by one of her high school teachers, Leland Schipper, who wrote on the donation page that Lewis’ decision was the “only way out of a truly horrific situation.” The plans for the money, according to Schipper, are to first pay off the $150,000 then an additional $4,000 owed to the state. The rest will be utilized to help Lewis plan her career, whether that’s starting her own business or attend college. It’s still to be determined whether Iowa law would allow the $150,000 to be paid off with donations.Read it at Des Moines Register
Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist
Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused --...
Donors raise more than $400,000 for victim ordered to pay for killing accused rapist
Donors have raised more than $400,000 through an online fundraiser for a teenage human trafficking victim who was charged in the fatal stabbing of her accused rapist more than two years ago.
Raw Deal: Iowa Teen Trafficking Victim Must Pay $150K Restitution to Her Rapist’s Family After Killing Him
An Iowa teen who stabbed her attacker to death has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family. Pieper Lewis, 17, was sentenced Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, the Associated Press reported. Lewis was facing 20 years after pleading guilty to each charge that is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
GoFundMe Raises More Than $450K For Iowa Teen Ordered To Pay Her Alleged Rapist's Family Restitution
Just days after a judge ordered an Iowa teen sex trafficking victim to pay her alleged rapist’s family $150,000 in restitution, a GoFundMe account set up by one of her former teachers to help the teen has skyrocketed past that amount. As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe account had...
