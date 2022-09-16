ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Independent

Man who thought Kylie Jenner ordered him to kill three men is sentenced to life in prison

A California man who killed three people because he believed Kylie Jenner “told him to do it”  will spend the rest of his life in prison.Marvin Magallanes was sentenced for the killings of Sabah Alsaad, 49, and Onosai Tavita, 52, — two homeless men he stabbed to death in 2016 and 2017, respectively — and Danny Pham, 27, who Mr Magallanes strangled inside their joint prison cell, the Daily Mail reported. The 25 August sentencing by Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger followed a “not guilty by reason of insanity” plea by Magallanes’ attorneys, who unsuccessfully argued he...
ANAHEIM, CA
Mother Jones

A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Accused Of Kidnapping Ex In Murder-Suicide Plot Questions His Kids On The Stand

Relatives of a Florida man accused of kidnapping, raping and nearly killing his ex-wife as part of a murder-suicide plot continue to testify about the harrowing ordeal. Trevor Summers, 45, began representing himself in court on the second day of his trial and continued to do so on Thursday, after cross-examining both his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, and one of his children about his alleged crimes in March 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Charges Dropped Against Wealthy Magazine Publisher Accused of Molesting Teen Relative

Jason Binn, a wealthy New York socialite and magazine publisher who was accused of groping a teenage relative this year, no longer faces charges after authorities determined there was insufficient evidence, Page Six reported and Binn confirmed in a text. The alleged incident took place in February, where cops said he groped a 16-year-old girl’s butt outside a SoHo restaurant. Binn, 54, denied the allegations from the jump, telling The Daily Beast it was an effort drummed up by his ex-wife as part of a “sad, bitter divorce.” He said he “sadly fell prey” to his former wife, Haley Lieberman,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS News

A GoFundMe campaign started for Pieper Lewis — the Iowa teen sentenced Tuesday to pay $150,000 in restitution after killing her accused rapist — has raised over $235,000 as of Wednesday, with donations pouring in from nearly 6,000 people. Lewis, who pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury, was also sentenced to five years of probation.
DES MOINES, IA
TheDailyBeast

Human Trafficking Victim Raises $250K After Being Forced to Pay Her Rapist’s Estate

A victim of human trafficking who pleaded guilty to killing her alleged abuser raised nearly $250,000 on GoFundMe after learning she would have to pay $150,000 in restitution to her rapist’s estate. Pieper Lewis, 17, received five years probation for the voluntary manslaughter of Zachary Brooks, 37, who she says raped her repeatedly when she was 15. The fundraiser was organized by one of her high school teachers, Leland Schipper, who wrote on the donation page that Lewis’ decision was the “only way out of a truly horrific situation.” The plans for the money, according to Schipper, are to first pay off the $150,000 then an additional $4,000 owed to the state. The rest will be utilized to help Lewis plan her career, whether that’s starting her own business or attend college. It’s still to be determined whether Iowa law would allow the $150,000 to be paid off with donations.Read it at Des Moines Register
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Family Opposes ‘Brash’ Plea Deal for South Dakota Man Who Allegedly Murdered His Brother and Pregnant Sister-in-Law

It looks like a South Dakota man will plead guilty to murdering his brother and pregnant sister-in-law. The family, however, opposes it. Authorities have said that Brent M. Hanson beat his brother Clyde Hanson to death with a baseball bat and killed Jessica Hanson with a machete, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by KELO. Jessica was approximately 9 months pregnant at the time, law enforcement said. Family identified the unborn child as daughter Annika Hanson.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused --...
DES MOINES, IA
womenworking.com

Boy to Waive Hearing in 10-Year-Old Girl's Death

A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy plans to waive his rights to a preliminary hearing after being accused of luring a girl off a wooded trail and killing her, according to ABC via the Associated Press. He was scheduled to appear remotely at a detention center on Thursday afternoon. The boy’s attorney...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Black Enterprise

An Iowa teen who stabbed her attacker to death has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family. Pieper Lewis, 17, was sentenced Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, the Associated Press reported. Lewis was facing 20 years after pleading guilty to each charge that is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
DES MOINES, IA

