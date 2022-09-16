Read full article on original website
Narcity
This Halloween Event In Ottawa Has A 'Hidden World' & It's Like Being Trapped Underground
If you're looking for a way to spend a spooky evening in Ottawa this October, you can visit Saunders Farm's city attraction at Lansdowne. The Sawmill 2 Underground is the sequel to last year's terrifying event with a follow-up to the immersive story similar to a movie series. On various...
Narcity
You Can See Huge Moving Dinosaurs & Step Back In Time At This Exhibit Coming To Canada
Have you always wanted to step back in time and walk among dinosaurs? Soon, you'll have the chance!. A huge dinosaur exhibit is coming to multiple cities in Canada and you'll be able to see life-like dinos from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods in what's sure to be a totally unique experience.
Narcity
Jason Kenney Flew To London To Pay Respects To The Queen & Is Waiting In A 14 Hour Long Line
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has flown to London to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the line is over 14 hours long. The premier shared some photos on Twitter of the queue of people looking to pay their respects to the monarch as she lies in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday, September 19.
Narcity
6 Toronto Restaurants That Locals Say Should've Gotten A Michelin Star
Toronto is now home to Canada's very first Michelin Guide, and a grand total of 13 restaurants were awarded stars. On September 13, 2022, Michelin revealed a list of the starred venues, along with other spots that received special recognition. Locals, however, think that more restaurants around the city deserved...
Narcity
This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has A Private Cove & You Get Ocean Views From Almost Each Room
There is a house for sale in Nova Scotia that's on a private cove and almost every room inside has views of the ocean!. Located in Glen Margaret, this secluded four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is listed for sale on the market for $1,288,000. Even though it has a hefty price tag,...
Narcity
A Newcomer To Canada Shared The Things That Surprised Him & It's So Pure (VIDEOS)
Moving to a new country comes with its ups and downs, and TikToker @maxincanada, who is from Ukraine, has been documenting the things he's found surprising after moving to Canada. On his page, Maksym has several videos on the subject and they're full of observations that Canadians probably don't even...
Collider
‘Invisible Demons’ Trailer Offers Dystopian Look at Life in New Delhi
Arthouse outfit Mubi has debuted the first trailer for director Rahul Jain’s upcoming documentary film Invisible Demons, which chronicles the lives of a handful of people as they navigate environmental decrepitude and dystopian summer-time weather in India’s capital New Delhi. Invisible Demons will arrive on Mubi next month, after a globe-trotting festival tour that took the film to Cannes, London, Seattle, Zurich, Mumbai, Athens and Helsinki.
Review: ‘Less Is Lost,’ a funny and affecting U.S. road trip
“Less Is Lost,” by Andrew Sean Greer (Little, Brown) Andrew Sean Greer’s “Less Is Lost” is the highly anticipated follow up to his 2018 Pulitzer Prize winning novel “Less,” a satire about an American abroad who travels the globe from Mexico to Germany to Japan to avoid going to an ex-boyfriend’s wedding.
Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson review – exuberant nightclub saga
London’s criminal underworld between the wars is brought vividly to life in this witty ensemble tale
Narcity
Justin Trudeau Met With King Charles III For First Time Since Queen's Death (VIDEO)
Justin Trudeau is in the U.K. to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II and welcome Canada's new monarch, King Charles III. On Saturday, September 17, the PM posted a picture of himself and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, on his Instagram, where he can be seen writing in a book with a portrait of the late queen nearby.
Narcity
A Group Of Ontario Co-Workers Won $2M In The Lotto & The Reveal Almost Ended In A 911 Call
Sharing is caring, especially when the sharing is millions of dollars. According to OLG, a group of Greater Toronto Area coworkers won a whopping $2 million after scoring Ontario 49's top prize in the August 20, 2022 draw. The group members were:. Gail Simon of Nestleton. Bradley Hale of Port...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Entrapped’ on Netflix, A Moody Murder Mystery Set Amongst The Fjords Of Iceland
Entrapped returns to the remote Icelandic fishing village stomping grounds of Trapped, which was first broadcast on Netflix in 2016. Olafur Darri Olafsson and Ilmur Kristjansdottir also return as the detective and police chief who this time around are investigating the brutal murder of a young man with ties to both a pagan cult and a biker gang. Scandinavian noir heads, this one’s right up your alley, whether you saw the original series or not. ENTRAPPED: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A group of men, women, and children sit in a loose formation on the grassy hillside above a village...
