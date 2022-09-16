ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity

6 Toronto Restaurants That Locals Say Should've Gotten A Michelin Star

Toronto is now home to Canada's very first Michelin Guide, and a grand total of 13 restaurants were awarded stars. On September 13, 2022, Michelin revealed a list of the starred venues, along with other spots that received special recognition. Locals, however, think that more restaurants around the city deserved...
Collider

‘Invisible Demons’ Trailer Offers Dystopian Look at Life in New Delhi

Arthouse outfit Mubi has debuted the first trailer for director Rahul Jain’s upcoming documentary film Invisible Demons, which chronicles the lives of a handful of people as they navigate environmental decrepitude and dystopian summer-time weather in India’s capital New Delhi. Invisible Demons will arrive on Mubi next month, after a globe-trotting festival tour that took the film to Cannes, London, Seattle, Zurich, Mumbai, Athens and Helsinki.
Narcity

Justin Trudeau Met With King Charles III For First Time Since Queen's Death (VIDEO)

Justin Trudeau is in the U.K. to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II and welcome Canada's new monarch, King Charles III. On Saturday, September 17, the PM posted a picture of himself and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, on his Instagram, where he can be seen writing in a book with a portrait of the late queen nearby.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Entrapped’ on Netflix, A Moody Murder Mystery Set Amongst The Fjords Of Iceland

Entrapped returns to the remote Icelandic fishing village stomping grounds of Trapped, which was first broadcast on Netflix in 2016. Olafur Darri Olafsson and Ilmur Kristjansdottir also return as the detective and police chief who this time around are investigating the brutal murder of a young man with ties to both a pagan cult and a biker gang. Scandinavian noir heads, this one’s right up your alley, whether you saw the original series or not. ENTRAPPED: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A group of men, women, and children sit in a loose formation on the grassy hillside above a village...
