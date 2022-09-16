Entrapped returns to the remote Icelandic fishing village stomping grounds of Trapped, which was first broadcast on Netflix in 2016. Olafur Darri Olafsson and Ilmur Kristjansdottir also return as the detective and police chief who this time around are investigating the brutal murder of a young man with ties to both a pagan cult and a biker gang. Scandinavian noir heads, this one’s right up your alley, whether you saw the original series or not. ENTRAPPED: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A group of men, women, and children sit in a loose formation on the grassy hillside above a village...

