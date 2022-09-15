ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

EKU Sports

Fitzgerald, Lemery Push EKU Over Central Arkansas

RICHMOND, Ky. – The Colonels early offensive pressure was too much for Central Arkansas to overcome, leading EKU to a 3-2 conference win on Sunday afternoon at the EKU Soccer Field. With the win, the Colonels have now earned four points through two ASUN matches and move to 5-2-1...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Men’s Golf Prepared For Third Fall Tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. – Eastern Kentucky men's golf heads to Tennessee for the third week in the Fall slate to compete in the Grover Page Classic hosted by UT-Martin on September 19-20. EKU will compete in rounds one and two on Monday, the team will then look to improve from ninth and 10th place finishes to start the season in the third round on Tuesday.
RICHMOND, KY
The Post and Courier

No. 18 Eastern Kentucky drops Charleston Southern to 0-3

Charleston Southern dropped its third straight game to open the season, falling by 40-17 at No. 18 Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The 0-3 Buccaneers have allowed 147 points in the first three games against Western Carolina (52), North Carolina State (55) and EKU on Sept. 17 in Richmond, Ky. Defending...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football: No superstar? No problem for UK's thriving defense

Most of the great Kentucky football teams had big-name defenders who will forever be identified with the program. In 1977, it was Art Still, a massive defensive end who was chosen second in the following year’s NFL draft. In 2018, it was Josh Allen, who won the Nagurski Award...
LEXINGTON, KY
Sports
Richmond, KY
Field, KY
Kentucky Sports
EKU Sports

Colonels Split Two Matches On First Day Of Jaguar Invitational

MOBILE, Ala. – — Eastern Kentucky split a pair of matches Friday at the Jaguar Invitational presented by Holiday Inn Express and hosted by the University of South Alabama. The Colonels beat Florida A&M 3-1 before falling to Mississippi 3-0. EKU beat Florida A&M by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 13-25 and 25-21. The Colonels (8-4) lost to Mississippi 25-14, 25-20 and 26-24. In the first set against Florida A&M, the Colonels used a 6-2 run to go from down one to in front by four.Carson Ledford had two kills during the run and EKU served up two aces. A kill from Sarah Mitchell and a FAMU attack error extended the lead to six, 20-14. AG Vandagriff's kill gave Eastern Kentucky set point, and a block from Katie McKune and Ledford finished off the eight-point win in set one.
RICHMOND, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky notifies NCAA of violations for unperformed work

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that wasn't performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in its report submitted on Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations

Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky offers 2024 big man Jayden Williams

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class. On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari. Williams becomes the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Soccer
Facebook
Sports
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury

If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
OWINGSVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party

WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
thetrailblazeronline.net

Poppy Mountain jams out for its final night

Poppy Mountain rounded out its 30-year-anniversary with an all-start line-up and an American Idol. High-profile bluegrass musicians and up-and-coming country stars took the stage for the final day of the Poppy Mountain Music Festival. An awestruck crowd were able to watch performances by Baily Zimmerman and American Idol winner, Noah Thompson.
MOREHEAD, KY

