EKU Sports
Fitzgerald, Lemery Push EKU Over Central Arkansas
RICHMOND, Ky. – The Colonels early offensive pressure was too much for Central Arkansas to overcome, leading EKU to a 3-2 conference win on Sunday afternoon at the EKU Soccer Field. With the win, the Colonels have now earned four points through two ASUN matches and move to 5-2-1...
EKU Sports
Men’s Golf Prepared For Third Fall Tournament
JACKSON, Tenn. – Eastern Kentucky men's golf heads to Tennessee for the third week in the Fall slate to compete in the Grover Page Classic hosted by UT-Martin on September 19-20. EKU will compete in rounds one and two on Monday, the team will then look to improve from ninth and 10th place finishes to start the season in the third round on Tuesday.
The Post and Courier
No. 18 Eastern Kentucky drops Charleston Southern to 0-3
Charleston Southern dropped its third straight game to open the season, falling by 40-17 at No. 18 Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The 0-3 Buccaneers have allowed 147 points in the first three games against Western Carolina (52), North Carolina State (55) and EKU on Sept. 17 in Richmond, Ky. Defending...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: No superstar? No problem for UK's thriving defense
Most of the great Kentucky football teams had big-name defenders who will forever be identified with the program. In 1977, it was Art Still, a massive defensive end who was chosen second in the following year’s NFL draft. In 2018, it was Josh Allen, who won the Nagurski Award...
EKU Sports
Colonels Split Two Matches On First Day Of Jaguar Invitational
MOBILE, Ala. – — Eastern Kentucky split a pair of matches Friday at the Jaguar Invitational presented by Holiday Inn Express and hosted by the University of South Alabama. The Colonels beat Florida A&M 3-1 before falling to Mississippi 3-0. EKU beat Florida A&M by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 13-25 and 25-21. The Colonels (8-4) lost to Mississippi 25-14, 25-20 and 26-24. In the first set against Florida A&M, the Colonels used a 6-2 run to go from down one to in front by four.Carson Ledford had two kills during the run and EKU served up two aces. A kill from Sarah Mitchell and a FAMU attack error extended the lead to six, 20-14. AG Vandagriff's kill gave Eastern Kentucky set point, and a block from Katie McKune and Ledford finished off the eight-point win in set one.
EKU Sports
Mayer, Stahlbrand Earn Runners-Up In The Men’s Doubles Tournament At The Universal Tennis College Circuit
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Moritz Mayer and Kristoffer Stahlbrand earned runners-up in the men's doubles tournament at the Universal Tennis College Circuit on Sunday. The Eastern Kentucky men's tennis team played in their first match since 2018. J.Anurag Reddy and Zach White also represented the Colonels at the event. COLUMBUS,...
Family celebrates Mark Stoops' ascent to top of Kentucky wins list
It could not have played out more perfectly for Mark Stoops. On Sept. 10 in Gainesville, his Kentucky team took down SEC rival Florida to push Stoops past Paul “Bear” Bryant as the winningest coach in Kentucky history. One week later, the stars aligned for the celebration as...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky notifies NCAA of violations for unperformed work
LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that wasn't performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in its report submitted on Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
Report: University of Kentucky Investigated UK HealthCare for Program That Employed Wildcats Football Players
Some clarity is finally emerging regarding the Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright "suspension" saga. On Saturday morning, documents revealed by the Lexington Herald-Leader's Jon Hale showed where an investigation was launched by the University of Kentucky in February, looking into players on ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky offers 2024 big man Jayden Williams
John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class. On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari. Williams becomes the...
foxlexington.com
‘He’s all legs’: Reece Potter’s height a luxury for Lexington Catholic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Height on a basketball court is a luxury. “Being able to dunk everything possible, being able to give them a reason to keep coming back,” Reece Potter said. Most big men end up having a growth spurt at some point. Lexington Catholic senior...
aseaofblue.com
UK HealthCare job program for football players under investigation
The Kentucky Wildcats are going to be getting Chris Rodriguez back in a couple of weeks when the Cats make the trip to face the Ole Miss Rebels. However, we now know why Rodriguez continues to be out and why Jordan Wright missed the season opener. In documents released by...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury
If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
foxlexington.com
Van ignites on Nicholasville Road, leads to both lanes shut down
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Both lanes on Nicholasville Road were shut down on Sunday after a vehicle caught on fire. At around 11 a.m., FOX 56 was told both lanes of Nicholasville Road were closed down after a woman’s van caught on fire. The woman told FOX...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
Centre College celebrates largest grant in history
A $20 million grant for student scholarships coming from the Schuler Foundation was instantly matched by an anonymous donor.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington Police Host Community Block Party
WATCH | Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now. WATCH | AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds...
WKYT 27
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
thetrailblazeronline.net
Poppy Mountain jams out for its final night
Poppy Mountain rounded out its 30-year-anniversary with an all-start line-up and an American Idol. High-profile bluegrass musicians and up-and-coming country stars took the stage for the final day of the Poppy Mountain Music Festival. An awestruck crowd were able to watch performances by Baily Zimmerman and American Idol winner, Noah Thompson.
