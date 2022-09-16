ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

NASCAR and BMS are alive and well

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The rumors of NASCAR’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. There were more than 100,000 reasons to dispute that Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. A huge crowd, estimated to be the largest in over a decade at the “Last Great Colosseum,” was in attendance to see Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
BRISTOL, TN
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 eventual replacements for the Bristol dirt race

NASCAR’s attempt to relive its grassroots start has led to mixed reviews. With an uncertain future beyond next year, here are three eventual replacement possibilities for the Bristol dirt race. Reliving its grassroots start for was an uncertain task NASCAR faced when they announced they would take the four-turn,...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Night race among NASCAR's 'crown jewel' events

BRISTOL, Tenn. — There’s no doubt the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the biggest short-track race in the world. It’s time NASCAR recognizes it as one of its “crown jewel” events. Much to the dismay of local fans, the Bristol night race was left...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol Night Race is truly a 'Crown Jewel' event

BRISTOL — There’s no doubt the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the biggest short-track race in the world. It’s time NASCAR recognizes it as one of its “Crown Jewel” events. Much to the dismay of local fans, the Bristol Night Race was left off...
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Sports
wcyb.com

Tennessee High golfer reflects on albatross at Crockett Ridge

(WCYB) — Tennessee High junior Carter Myers has only been playing golf for two-and-a-half years but has already accomplished one of the rare feats in the game. Playing in a charity golf tournament at Crockett Ridge Golf Course, Myers double-eagled the Par 5 18th hole. Golfers refer to this accomplishment as an, "albatross."
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Ride for Wreaths held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local motorcycle club held an escorted ride through Johnson City, Jonesborough and Bluff City on Saturday. Registration for the event began at 10 a.m. on West Main Street in Johnson City, with a ceremony at 11 a.m. The riders’ destination was the Impact Community Center in Bluff City. At […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Chase
Person
Taylor Gray
Person
Toni Breidinger
WJHL

$500,000 winning lottery ticket purchased in Erwin

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A brother and sister from Erwin, Tennessee recently traveled to Nashville to collect a $500,000 reward, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning $500,000 Jackpot instant ticket was sold at the Roadrunner located at 1415 North Main Street in Erwin. The winner, who is also a driver for a company in […]
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

New details released on Buck Van Huss Dome’s condition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools released updated information on the condition of Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last month over structural concerns. On Friday, the school system shared a “Phase 1” report from consultant Dome Technologies and Thompson & Litton Engineering. The report confirmed the data provided during the initial […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Racing#Arca Menards Series East#Bristol Menu Arca#Prac Qual#Bristol Race Report Green
WJHL

Water and sewer line installations to begin on Monday in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough will install sewer and water utilities at 584 North Cherokee Street starting Monday, September 19. The Jonesborough Water & Sewer Departments will install water and sewer lines under North Cherokee and will close the road to any traffic, including emergency traffic. Detours will be in place. Traffic […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WSMV

ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
GALLATIN, TN
WJHL

Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Driver airlifted after Hawkins County dump truck crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that had been hauling a load of gravel Thursday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report. A narrative […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Racing News

Racing News

Charlotte, NC
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.

 https://racingnews.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy