Merlion by One Fullerton to light up in colourful hues for its 50th birthday
One of Singapore's most famed icons will be lighting up for its 50th birthday – every night from September 15 to 29, the Merlion by One Fullerton will be flashing all colours of the rainbow. As a nod to the Singapore Grand Prix, the Merlion will continue to light up in colourful hues from September 30 to October 2 too.
48-year-old bakery Hoover Cake Shop is closing down in October
In a notice posted on September 17, 48-year-old bakery Hoover Cake Shop announced that it will be officially closing its door on October 1. According to local sources, the bakery's owner wishes to retire, but since his children will not be taking over the business, they have decided to close down.
