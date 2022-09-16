Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
KCFD: Suspect in Palazzo Destefani fire expected to get 15 years in plea deal
The Kern County Fire Department announced Friday that the man charged with setting a March 26 fire that caused an estimated $2 million in damage at a rural estate on Buena Vista Road is expected to get 15 years in prison as part of the terms of a plea deal he agreed to Wednesday.
Bakersfield Californian
CHP conducting DUI checkpoint Saturday
The California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield area office is hosting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint starting Saturday evening in an unincorporated portion of the metro Bakersfield area, according to a news release. The checkpoint is expected to start at 7 p.m. Saturday and continue until 2 a.m. Sunday.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield announces pair of road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced Friday afternoon a pair of upcoming nighttime road closures. The first has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 between Chester Avenue and Highway 99. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday. The closure is needed for overhead sign installation.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield's fire problem: There are more questions than answers
Firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded nine times in eight weeks to the Fallas Discount Store in south Bakersfield for fires started outside on its loading dock. Those minor fires all occurred between July 16 and a fire that destroyed most of the building Sept. 9, which was also...
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Sept. 18, 2022
Cindy Davis, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Graveside, 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at South Kern Cemetery District, 15543 S. Vineland Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Bakersfield Californian
Two Bakersfield residents featured in national presentation to promote awareness, inclusion for Down syndrome
Two Bakersfield residents will be featured in a national presentation Saturday created to promote the acceptance and diversity of people with Down syndrome during a day of awareness for the genetic disorder, according to a spokeswoman for the National Down Syndrome Society that compiled the images. “It’s a pretty powerful...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is coming
DELANO — The 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is holding its annual Queen’s scholarship pageant later this month, which for the second year will combine with a “King” portion as well. There are eight senior girls from the Delano and McFarland high school districts, joined...
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: SSL opens play, Liberty posts big win; Tehachapi and Centennial still undefeated
With the majority of Kern County schools still two weeks away from their league openers, the seven-team South Sequoia League got an early start this week. And based on a preseason poll of SSL coaches, there were no surprises, with the predicted top-three finishers — Kennedy, Wasco and Chavez — all posting victories.
