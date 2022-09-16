ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

CHP conducting DUI checkpoint Saturday

The California Highway Patrol's Bakersfield area office is hosting a DUI and driver's license checkpoint starting Saturday evening in an unincorporated portion of the metro Bakersfield area, according to a news release. The checkpoint is expected to start at 7 p.m. Saturday and continue until 2 a.m. Sunday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield announces pair of road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced Friday afternoon a pair of upcoming nighttime road closures. The first has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 between Chester Avenue and Highway 99. The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday. The closure is needed for overhead sign installation.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield's fire problem: There are more questions than answers

Firefighters from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded nine times in eight weeks to the Fallas Discount Store in south Bakersfield for fires started outside on its loading dock. Those minor fires all occurred between July 16 and a fire that destroyed most of the building Sept. 9, which was also...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Funeral services for Sept. 18, 2022

Cindy Davis, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Graveside, 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at South Kern Cemetery District, 15543 S. Vineland Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Two Bakersfield residents featured in national presentation to promote awareness, inclusion for Down syndrome

Two Bakersfield residents will be featured in a national presentation Saturday created to promote the acceptance and diversity of people with Down syndrome during a day of awareness for the genetic disorder, according to a spokeswoman for the National Down Syndrome Society that compiled the images. “It’s a pretty powerful...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is coming

DELANO — The 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival is holding its annual Queen’s scholarship pageant later this month, which for the second year will combine with a “King” portion as well. There are eight senior girls from the Delano and McFarland high school districts, joined...
DELANO, CA

