Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
Candace Cameron Bure Mourns Death of Fuller House Writer and Comedian David A. Arnold
Candance Cameron Bure is honoring the late David A. Arnold. The Fuller House actress, 46, paid tribute to the comedian, who was a writer for the Netflix reboot, following his death on Sept. 7. "David, you were a good one. Man, my heart is broken," Candace captioned the Sept. 8...
Full House’ Alum Candace Cameron Bure’s Quotes About Plastic Surgery: Transformation Photos
Then and now! Actress Candace Cameron Bure has proven she’s an ageless beauty, but did she get plastic surgery? The Hallmark actress is very candid about what she has and hasn’t had done to her appearance. “I don’t consider myself a regular Botox user; however I may get...
Candace Cameron Bure Is a Natural Stunner! See the ‘Full House’ Alum’s Photos Without Makeup
Fuller House alum Candace Cameron Bure is a natural beauty! The sitcom star enjoys showing fans her skincare and beauty regimen on social media. Her makeup-free photos are absolutely gorgeous. A huge part of Candace’s skincare routine is centered around using Lancer products. She has long been a fan and...
Lacey Chabert Missed Her Daughter’s First Day Of School To Film A Hallmark Christmas Movie, And Her Post Is So Relatable
Lacey Chabert often posts about her family, whether they are having an Elf on a Shelf adventure around the holidays or going on beautiful Hawaiian vacations. In a lot of these instances, the Hallmark star has shown herself to be relatable, but perhaps never more so than this week when she got candid about missing one of her daughter Julia’s “special days,” in this case her "very first" day of school.
Meet ‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin’s New Husband Mescal Wasilewski
Full House and Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin recently wed for the fourth time. Many of her former co-stars attended her private wedding to Mescal Wasilewski, whom she has been dating for the last five years. Jodie shares two daughters with two of her ex-husbands. Now that they are married,...
Where Does Bob Barker Live? Everything to Know About the Game Show Host’s Historical Home
Fans of The Price Is Right welcomed Bob Barker into their homes for 35 years before he retired from the show in 2007. In his life away from the spotlight, the game show host enjoys spending time at home with his girlfriend, Nancy Burnet. Keep scrolling to find out more about Bob’s house.
John Stamos Opens Up About His Sweet Mix-Up That Led To Bob Saget's Presence Being Felt At Jodie Sweetin's Wedding
Jodie Sweetin’s wedding became a mini-Full House reunion, based on the wedding pics featuring Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber. Another castmate was seemingly there in spirit, though. John Stamos ended up wearing the late Bob Saget’s shirt due to a switch-up and, as a result, the stars could feel Saget's presence. Now, Stamos himself has shared his account of the unexpected, but sweet, development that occurred on Sweetin's big day.
