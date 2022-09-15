ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cinemablend

Lacey Chabert Missed Her Daughter’s First Day Of School To Film A Hallmark Christmas Movie, And Her Post Is So Relatable

Lacey Chabert often posts about her family, whether they are having an Elf on a Shelf adventure around the holidays or going on beautiful Hawaiian vacations. In a lot of these instances, the Hallmark star has shown herself to be relatable, but perhaps never more so than this week when she got candid about missing one of her daughter Julia’s “special days,” in this case her "very first" day of school.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

John Stamos Opens Up About His Sweet Mix-Up That Led To Bob Saget's Presence Being Felt At Jodie Sweetin's Wedding

Jodie Sweetin’s wedding became a mini-Full House reunion, based on the wedding pics featuring Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber. Another castmate was seemingly there in spirit, though. John Stamos ended up wearing the late Bob Saget’s shirt due to a switch-up and, as a result, the stars could feel Saget's presence. Now, Stamos himself has shared his account of the unexpected, but sweet, development that occurred on Sweetin's big day.
MUSIC

