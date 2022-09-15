Lacey Chabert often posts about her family, whether they are having an Elf on a Shelf adventure around the holidays or going on beautiful Hawaiian vacations. In a lot of these instances, the Hallmark star has shown herself to be relatable, but perhaps never more so than this week when she got candid about missing one of her daughter Julia’s “special days,” in this case her "very first" day of school.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO