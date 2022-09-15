Bella Hadid’s latest take on the corset trend is proof that she can do it all when it comes to style. Over the past few months, we have seen many celebs jump on the corset trend. Remember Gigi Hadid’s birthday when she wore the all-white lace corset with the matching pants? Or when Billie Eilish wore an all-Gucci corseted gown made with upcycled fabric to the Met Gala? Even Bella wore a corset and put a Y2K spin on the corset trend earlier this summer. However, Bella’s new spin on the trend is more than your usual throwback – it is actually a low-key ode to the corset’s origination.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 24 DAYS AGO