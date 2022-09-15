Read full article on original website
Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.
Kourtney Kardashian (*Cracks whip*!) may be ringing in Halloween already as she made a sexy entrance in a skin-tight, zip-up printed Catwoman costume, complete with ears and a whip. The star, 43, shared a series of photos via Instagram on Friday, September 16, simply captioning it with a cat emoji.
New York Fashion Week has come to a close, but let’s not forget the looks that came with these seven magical days. First, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker headed to the Tommy Hilfiger show in larger-than-life outfits. Kardashian opted for a monogrammed collared catsuit and Barker went shirtless under a hulking ankle-length puffer coat. Their love knows no bounds…or zippers.
Vogue’s September issue has dropped, New York Fashion Week has ended and fashion month is continuing across the pond – it’s officially wardrobe season. As models, celebs and influencers strut the runways wearing fashion’s latest, some brands, including Patagonia, are running to fight against climate change, making Earth its "only shareholder." But others, like fast-fashion retailer Boohoo, are tiptoeing toward sustainability, hoping to lean on celebrity help to convince buyers.
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
Katie Holmes is showing her edgy side. The 43-year-old Hollywood star had all eyes on her during New York Fashion Week, attending the Tom Ford show with a stunning and chic look. The actress and director wore a black hooded tight-skin dress, accessorized with gold open-toe heels, and a black...
Nicky Hilton Rothschild made a stylish appearance earlier today in the Big Apple. The businesswoman attended Monse’s fashion show during New York Fashion Week, where the luxury fashion house unveiled its Resort/Spring 2023 collection. For the show, Hilton styled in Monse’s cascade button-up shirt dress that entails long-sleeves, a V-neck design, asymmetrical flowing hemline, and a black and white striped patterned print. She coupled her outfit with pointed-toe black pumps and accessorized in a silver chain necklace, bracelet of a similar design, and scintillating hoop earrings. The day prior, Hilton took to Instagram, posting a photo of herself in New York City...
Where's Cara?Though Cara Delevingne lent half of her famous moniker to Karl Lagerfeld’s CARA LOVES KARL collection, which she helped create for the late Chanel designer’s eponymous fashion house, the model was nowhere to be found when it came to the capsule’s New York Fashion Week launch party. On Monday, September 12, attendees, including stars like model Candice Swanepoel and Lara Stone, walked the black carpet and into Saga restaurant in Manhattan’s Financial District, finding Delevingne’s collection but not Delevinge at her namesake event.Despite her conspicuous absence from the event, the runway maven addressed her collection both on social media...
Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
Bella Hadid’s latest take on the corset trend is proof that she can do it all when it comes to style. Over the past few months, we have seen many celebs jump on the corset trend. Remember Gigi Hadid’s birthday when she wore the all-white lace corset with the matching pants? Or when Billie Eilish wore an all-Gucci corseted gown made with upcycled fabric to the Met Gala? Even Bella wore a corset and put a Y2K spin on the corset trend earlier this summer. However, Bella’s new spin on the trend is more than your usual throwback – it is actually a low-key ode to the corset’s origination.
Nicole Richie was utterly chic for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in New York City on Wednesday night. The eponymous label closed out New York Fashion Week with a bang. The brand’s new line was an explosion of leather, lurex, and sequins along with thigh-high splits and risky cutouts. Richie looked stunning in an outfit that was fitting for the high-fashion affair. The fashion designer and television personality was a vision in a white dress. The garment had a high mock neck and open back. To further accentuate the moment, Richie accessorized with small diamond stud earrings and a...
This time, Skims, Kim Kardashian's shapewear, clothing and loungewear brand, launched the Cotton Fleece collection, featuring an array of products you can mix and match for ultimate comfort. "This new, must-have lineup of super soft fleece will set you up for all-day comfort from indoor lounging, outdoor errands and everything...
Hannah Dodd looked chic as she stepped out for the S.S. Daley show at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel during London Fashion Week on Saturday. The Bridgerton actress, 27, wowed in a sophisticated in a plaid double breasted blazer dress. The star - who will replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca...
On the second to last day of New York Fashion Week, COS debuted its Fall 2022 collection with a highly anticipated runway event. Presenting a see-now, buy-now range of wardrobe staples, the show was framed as an ode to New York City, from its Starrett-Lehigh building location to its reflective runway designed to mirror Manhattan skyscrapers. Alongside celebrities like Euphoria's Angus Cloud and Anderson Paak, Emily Ratajkowski (Emrata) sat front row in a quintessential New York outfit. She chose a black, belted trench with a chic oversize collar, accessorizing with leather, knee-high boots. "[My stylist and I] have a whole mood board going right now that includes Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct,' Carrie Bradshaw, and a lot of Tom Ford for Gucci," she told POPSUGAR after the show. The "Sex and the City" influence no doubt inspired Emrata's handbag choice: Christian Dior's ubiquitous saddle bag that Bradshaw helped popularize back in 2000.
