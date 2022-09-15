Read full article on original website
Related
Winter 2020-21 brought record visits to Idaho ski areas
Slightly more than half of Idaho ski area visitors in the winter of 2020-21 -- 52.5% -- resided in the Gem State and 47.5% were from out of state. The post Winter 2020-21 brought record visits to Idaho ski areas appeared first on Local News 8.
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise
It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
KATU.com
Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BLM to conduct prescribed burn in southwest Idaho to improve sagebrush steppe habitat
The goal of the burn is to reduce western juniper tree encroachment to help diversify the sagebrush landscape, which improves wildlife habitat. The post BLM to conduct prescribed burn in southwest Idaho to improve sagebrush steppe habitat appeared first on Local News 8.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
Will Idaho Crypto Miners Make Your Power Bill Go Up?
This may be the most 2022 story you stumble across this week. It involves mystery, intrigue, and a surprise twist ending!. Ok, none of those things are true. But it could affect your monthly bills, so let's take a look into what's going on. Idaho's power is pretty inexpensive when...
Boise Parents, We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This
Karen Alert: I want you to know, that I know, I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Now that we've established this, let's dive into one of my more memorable encounters with teenage dirt bags around the Treasure Valley. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Amid irrigation lawsuit, Idaho’s House speaker pledges best efforts in ‘optimizing water resources’
IDAHO FALLS – Water is a precious commodity in the Gem State, particularly during a drought. Scott Bedke, Idaho’s speaker of the House, says he is committed to taking care of the water supply for Idaho’s farmers. Bedke, a Republican from Oakley, is one of three candidates...
How Does Idaho’s Powerball Winning Stack Up Against Other States?
Idahoans know that when it comes to the Powerball, they live in a very special place. You’ll find the only store in America that’s sold a jackpot-winning ticket TWICE in the state’s capital city. But when it comes to the number of Idahoans who’ve won a jackpot, how do we stack up against other states?
KXLY
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
More rural districts transition to a 4-day week in hopes of attracting teachers
ABERDEEN — It’s no secret that rural school districts have an especially hard time finding teachers. In the Aberdeen School District, one teacher opening has been advertised for three years without a single application coming in. The district did fill four other teaching positions this year, but none...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Idaho Town Prepares to Honor Idaho’s Funniest Movie This Weekend
If you're looking for something entertaining this weekend that doesn't involve college football, you might want to take a trip to one Idaho town that will honor the most famous film shot in our state. Is Clint Eastwood returning to Meridian to celebrate his film, Bronco Billy?. No, but this...
2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho
Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
SNAPPED: First snow of the season in Utah
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The U.S. National Weather Service posted a photo of the first snow of the season in the high Uintas on Facebook on September 16. The photo […]
Watch: Idaho Hunter Films ‘Superman Cougar’ Flying From Tree
Idaho is a hunter's paradise. When a hunter is out in the backcountry, they should be ready for anything. Flying cougars don't normally land in the classification of "anything." I'm not a hunter. It's just not a hobby I ever wanted to pursue. I'm good with kayaking and collecting sports...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 491 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 491 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Friday. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 491 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho runner shares uneasy encounter story on TikTok
BOISE, Idaho — Samantha MacIntyre took off down a familiar rural road all smiles. She's been training for a half-marathon, and has been documenting her fitness journey on TikTok. But 5 miles in, a red car with a driver who was acting suspicious drove past her twice. MacIntyre began...
eastidahonews.com
Family, friends and colleagues celebrate life of late Idaho legislator in Pocatello
POCATELLO – A bipartisan ensemble of the late Senator Mark Nye’s family, friends and colleagues gathered Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate his remarkable life. Hundreds of admirers filled the Barbara J. Marshall Rotunda in the Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University. Nye, a democrat who represented...
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4