Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In PennsylvaniaTravel MavenChambersburg, PA
Related
Photo Gallery: 2022 Adams County Heritage Festival
The 31st Annual Adams County Heritage Festival was held yesterday on a bright sunny day with perfect weather. Hundreds of people came to the Gettysburg rec park to celebrate culture with music dancing, bike rides, food and more. The stage events were hosted by Mark Purdy, Master of Ceremonies, with...
travelawaits.com
My 17 Favorite Experiences At Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival
Pennsylvania’s National Apple Harvest Festival is a yearly event held during the first two weekends in October. There are so many fun things to do and see at this festival, from the delicious food to the amazing crafts and vendors. Last year, a relative invited me to attend the...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Beautiful pastoral landscapes, quaint country churches, and Amish farmers working the fields may come to mind when you think of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. But there’s so much more to this beguiling town than meets the eye. From history and culture to art and creativity, there’s a wealth of things to do in Lancaster, PA.
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this Fall
There's a town in Pennsylvania that comes together every fall season to celebrate the legend of the Albatwich. An Albatwitch is a creature described to resemble big foot, only smaller in size. These scary looking animals reside in trees only venturing down to hunt for food during the night and there's an entire day of the year dedicated to them here in the Keystone State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will Lane to present original songs
Gettysburg resident Will Lane will present a one-hour program of original songs at St. James Lutheran Church on the corner of York and Stratton Streets in Gettysburg on On Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. The songs have their roots in many years of community organizing and work with students...
FOX43.com
York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening
YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
Get high in the sky this weekend at the Lancaster Balloon Festival
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can get high in the sky at the 11th annual Lancaster Balloon Festival & Country Fair on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 in Leacock Township, Lancaster County. The one-of-a-kind event features 40+ technicolored hot air balloons, as well as fall activities, live...
abc27.com
Harvest of the Arts returning to downtown Carlisle
CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — The 40th Annual Harvest of the Arts will be taking place next Saturday, September 24 in Downtown Carlisle. The festival will be presented by the Downtown Carlisle Association and sponsored by M&T Bank. It will have over 100 artists and crafters, as well as European sports cars, kids activities, and live entertainment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’
Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
Return of professional baseball to Hub City anticipated with construction of new downtown stadium
HAGERSTOWN, MD (DC NEWS NOW) — After losing its decades-old minor league baseball franchise, the city of Hagerstown is now ready to play ball. When the Washington Nationals Class A team, the Hagerstown Suns, fell victim to contraction of the farm system, plans for an indoor recreation center were set in motion on the site […]
Bicycle repair station installed in rec park
A new cycle repair station has been installed in the Gettysburg rec park. The station allows cyclists to make minor repairs on their bikes and to pump up their tires. The station is located on the Biser trail near the parking area on S. Howard Ave. Funds for the station...
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PA
If I'm going for a donut, I prefer it to be from a local place or a smaller chain store. Lancaster and the surrounding areas have plenty of places to choose between, four of which are mentioned below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6-month-old kangaroo rescued after central Pa. owner tried to sell it for $5k
A six-month-old kangaroo placed for sale on Facebook Marketplace has been retrieved from an Adams County residence this week, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. No charges have been filed against the seller, who lied about having the kangaroo before the game commission executed a search warrant, according to the game commission’s southcentral region Facebook page.
local21news.com
"It's like a city dump:" Code violations leave Harrisburg apartment residents needing help
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Residents who live at the Residences at Governor Square in Harrisburg are asking for help to fix code violations and issues in their homes. Several units have even been condemned. The complex has racked up numerous code violations including not complying with condemnation orders,...
Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
Vandals destroy 'Welcome to York' sign
YORK, Pa. — York City Police have launched an investigation to look into who is responsible for vandalizing the "Welcome to York" sign. The sign and fountain are located at the northeast corner of the South George and Rathton Road intersection in York. According to JT Hand, President and...
Cumberland County kitchen fire displaces 10, causes $75,000 in damages
An apartment fire in Carlisle has displaced 10 people, injured one tenant, and caused around $75,000 of damage, according to Carlisle Borough Police. The fire started in the kitchen of the first-floor front apartment at 149 A Street at around 2:50 p.m. Thursday. The cause was due to unattended cooking and ruled an accident, police said.
Farmers Market to pop up at Cross Keys
The Adams County Farmers Market will hold a popup market on Wednesday Sep. 28, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. The market will feature vendors selling fresh produce, herbs and spices, locally raised meat, eggs, fresh cut wildflowers, artwork, crafts, and more. This...
abc27.com
Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
Crews respond to early morning barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency responders are battling an early morning fire in Paradise Township Monday morning. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on Strasburg Road and Paradise Lane at 12:08 a.m. on Monday. There are no reported injuries or displacements at this time,...
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0