Gettysburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Beautiful pastoral landscapes, quaint country churches, and Amish farmers working the fields may come to mind when you think of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania. But there’s so much more to this beguiling town than meets the eye. From history and culture to art and creativity, there’s a wealth of things to do in Lancaster, PA.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this Fall

There's a town in Pennsylvania that comes together every fall season to celebrate the legend of the Albatwich. An Albatwitch is a creature described to resemble big foot, only smaller in size. These scary looking animals reside in trees only venturing down to hunt for food during the night and there's an entire day of the year dedicated to them here in the Keystone State.
COLUMBIA, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Pennsylvania Business
Gettysburg Connection

Will Lane to present original songs

Gettysburg resident Will Lane will present a one-hour program of original songs at St. James Lutheran Church on the corner of York and Stratton Streets in Gettysburg on On Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. The songs have their roots in many years of community organizing and work with students...
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening

YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Harvest of the Arts returning to downtown Carlisle

CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — The 40th Annual Harvest of the Arts will be taking place next Saturday, September 24 in Downtown Carlisle. The festival will be presented by the Downtown Carlisle Association and sponsored by M&T Bank. It will have over 100 artists and crafters, as well as European sports cars, kids activities, and live entertainment.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

How dark is Hersheypark’s new Halloween attraction? ‘Super entertaining, super scary’

Just in time for Halloween, Hersheypark is ramping up the fear factor. Visitors are testing their wits at the latest spine-chilling attraction, Hersheypark’s Dark Nights. Advertised as a “new frightfully immersive haunt experience,” the new addition opened Sept. 17 as part of the park’s fall season and features three “scare zones” and four haunted houses.
HERSHEY, PA
Economy
PennLive.com

6-month-old kangaroo rescued after central Pa. owner tried to sell it for $5k

A six-month-old kangaroo placed for sale on Facebook Marketplace has been retrieved from an Adams County residence this week, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. No charges have been filed against the seller, who lied about having the kangaroo before the game commission executed a search warrant, according to the game commission’s southcentral region Facebook page.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Vandals destroy 'Welcome to York' sign

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have launched an investigation to look into who is responsible for vandalizing the "Welcome to York" sign. The sign and fountain are located at the northeast corner of the South George and Rathton Road intersection in York. According to JT Hand, President and...
YORK, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Farmers Market to pop up at Cross Keys

The Adams County Farmers Market will hold a popup market on Wednesday Sep. 28, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. The market will feature vendors selling fresh produce, herbs and spices, locally raised meat, eggs, fresh cut wildflowers, artwork, crafts, and more. This...
NEW OXFORD, PA
abc27.com

Camp Hill has a brand new farmer’s market

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new farmer’s market in Camp Hill, called “The Market on Market,” held its grand opening on Sept. 13. The market was set up in a large parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill. There were fresh local foods,...
CAMP HILL, PA
Gettysburg, PA
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

