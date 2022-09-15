ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heuvelton, NY

wwnytv.com

Joanne C. Petrie, 54, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Joanne C. Petrie, age 54 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (Sept 20, 2022) at Notre Dame Church. Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam. Calling hours will also be held on Tuesday from 11:00am to 1:30pm...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Jolene A. Radley, 69, of Cape Vincent, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Jolene was born on May 16, 1953 to the late Joseph and Jeanne (Johndrow) Reff of Rosiere, NY. She married Jarvis H. Radley at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Rosiere on May 17, 1975, with Father Burns officiating. She was a 1971 graduate of Cape Vincent Central School and a 1972 graduate of the Central City Business Institute of Syracuse. Throughout her career, she worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Dr. Kayani’s Office, Seaway Veterinary Service, and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES. In 1993, she began work for the NYS Department of Corrections at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility, where she held various positions, her favorite being senior mail and supply clerk at the facility. Lovingly known as “Mean Jolene, the Mail Room Queen,” she retired after nearly 30 years of dedicated service.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
wwnytv.com

Kendall R. “Spagoni” Cohen, 64, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Kendall R. “Spagoni” Cohen, 64, of Proctor Lane in Ogdensburg. Mr. Cohen died peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center with his daughter Bambi Cohen and his Girlfriend Cheryl Rami at his side. A full obituary will be published...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Gary Dillabough, 76, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gary Dillabough, age 76, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born February 20, 1946 in Massena by his late parents, John & Violet (Oney) Dillabough. He attended school in Colton, NY. Gary’s...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann Romano, 78, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning, September 18th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. The funeral will be 1 pm Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will begin at 11 am prior to the funeral on Saturday.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Rebecca L. LaLonde, 27, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Rebecca L. LaLonde will be 11:00am – 1:00pm Friday, September 23rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. There is no funeral service planned. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of her family. Rebecca passed away at home...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Bruce A. McDermott, 68, of Orleans

ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Bruce A. McDermott, 68, passed away at his home in the town of Orleans Friday evening, September 16, 2022. Bruce was born in Watertown June 15, 1954, son of Charles E. and Betty Anderson McDermott. He was a 1972 graduate of Watertown High School, where he ran track, and played baseball, hockey, and lacrosse. After graduation he entered the US Air Force. While serving his country, Bruce continued to play hockey and for a time was stationed in Belgium. He was honorably discharged in 1976. A marriage to Rose Barney ended in divorce.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert J. Capone, 86, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Capone, 86, of Watertown passed away Saturday evening, September 17, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County. Bob was born in Watertown July 31, 1936, son of Joseph J. and Anna (Lorello) Capone. He was a 1954 graduate of Watertown High School, received his bachelor’s degree in History from LeMoyne College in 1959, and then did graduate work.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca Talbot, 68, of Chaumont, NY passed away on September 12, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Rebecca was born on May 11th, 1954 to Richard and Florence White Planty. Rebecca worked for the City Court, was part of the Ladies...
CHAUMONT, NY
wwnytv.com

Brian Scott Mushtare, 63, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Brian Scott Mushtare, 63, was pronounced dead on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home. Brian was born on May 9, 1959 in Lowville the son of the late Edward W. and Genevieve “Genny” (LaFlair) Mushtare. He attended Lowville Academy and worked for AMF Manufacturing for a few years.
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Juan “Jo” Charlotte Bombard Kehoe, 91, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Juan “Jo” Charlotte Bombard Kehoe, 91, Clayton passed away Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022. She was born November 12, 1930 in Watertown, daughter of Leonard and Myrtle (Hayden) Bombard. In 1937 she moved with her parents and her sister, Shirley, to Clayton, where her parents purchased and operated what would become Bombards’ Cozy Inn on State Street.
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Grants for Artists in the North Country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) JEFFERSON, LEWIS & ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES. The St. Lawrence County Arts Council (SLC Arts) will be awarding $84,000 in funding for local arts events and projects taking place in 2023. Through the New York State Council on the Arts’ State Community Regrants Program, funding is available to support local arts programming throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. Applications are open to individual artists, collectives, municipalities, libraries, and nonprofit organizations.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Lewis County Humane Society: Smiley Mocha

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mocha always looks like she’s smiling. And she’s got a personality to match. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr said Mocha is great with cats, kids, other dogs – anyone she meets. She’s a stray, so it’s hard to judge...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Pavilion dedicated to local business man’s honor at Copenhagen park

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - If you have driven through Copenhagen lately, you may have noticed a new pavilion by the bridge. It’s part of the Ted Simmons Riverside Memorial Park, commemorated in memory of well known local business man Ted Simmons. Sunday, the Simmons family, in partnership with...
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Applications being accepted for Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Northern New York Community Foundation is asking 7th and 8th graders to tell them what makes their community special. It’s all part of the NNYCF’S 2022-2023 Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge. The foundation’s Mary Perrine and Watertown High School junior Maya Voss...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown apartment building repaired after being trashed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first step in finding housing for those who need it in Jefferson County. It’s not the homeless population, but people who need a little help with finding and paying for an affordable place to live. A year ago, the apartment building...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Man allegedly strikes victim in back of head, causing injury

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Norfolk man was charged with assault after an argument allegedly turned physical Saturday. State police say 57-year-old Peter Cavanaugh allegedly pushed the victim and struck them in the back of the head. The victim was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of a cut...
NORFOLK, NY

