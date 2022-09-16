Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines
(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
weareiowa.com
"Veleak" is a one-year old Husky looking for a new home during "Fall in Love" Weekend at ARL
You will "Fall in Love" when you meet "Veleak" a one-year old Siberian Husky available right now at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Jessie Phillips and Josh Fiala visit the studio to give us the details on Veleak during "Fall in Love" Weekend, where NOW through Sunday, you NAME YOUR PRICE on adoptions of animals 6 months and older. Josh also informs us on Pet Vaccine Clinics going on this weekend to especially assist Veterans and their pets. Pet Vaccine Clinics will be held at the Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down Event September 16-18, 2022. Friday 5-8pm, Saturday 8-8, Sunday 8-12 ...Located NE of the Capitol Building on the corner of E 12 and Des Moines Street. Walk ins available. Don't forget about the BIGGEST DOG PARTY IN IOWA this Sunday from 9-Noon at Horizon Event Center...The IOWA DOG JOG! And, we are adding a new Yappy Hour to the mix in a couple weeks...Get all the details at www.arl-iowa.org.
KCCI.com
A popular Des Moines grocery store has officially closed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines grocery store is closed for good. The Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road closed its doors on Sunday. Customers told KCCI they're sad to see the store go. "It's sad to see any place closing down, we've seen it a lot...
Des Moines restaurant welcomes new team member Rosie the robot
DES MOINES, Iowa — A restaurant in the East Village has expanded their team with a new worker – Rosie the robot. Barrel House opened their Court Ave. location in August and about two weeks ago they welcomed Rosie to their team. Sydney, a server at Barrel House, said Rosie has been a helpful new […]
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
weareiowa.com
Exile Brewing Co. responds to comments made at Des Moines City Council
Amy Tursi, owner of Exile Brewing Co., has been the subject of online criticism. They say she cares more about her business than those who are without a home.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Release Photos of Pappajohn Sculpture Park Vandals
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspects of an August act of vandalism. Police are releasing the following surveillance photos of people they want to identify in the Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism on August 17. Several glass panels were damaged on...
who13.com
Meet new metro orthopaedic surgeon
You won’t just see a new metro surgeon in the operating room. You’ll also see him on the sidelines of football games. Dr. Jeffrey Bannister is a new team member at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. DMOS has three convenient locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny. For...
KCCI.com
Police identify persons of interest in Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism case
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police need your help tonight identifying several persons of interest in connection with vandalism at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. Investigators hope to identify four people. The four are wanted for questioning in the Aug. 17 vandalism of the Panoramic Awareness Pavilion and Pappajohn...
983vibe.com
The Death Chair of Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa [VIDEO]
Halloween is just around the corner. That said, in Marshalltown, Iowa sits an old cursed chair that is said to cause death or bad luck to anyone foolish enough to sit in it. Take the challenge if you dare…
KCCI.com
World Food and Music Festival returns to Des Moines this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Preparations are underway downtown for the World Food and Music Festival. The three-day experience will host about 50 food vendors representing 27 countries as well as performances by local artists. Ninety-thousand people are anticipated to attend the event. "It's a great way to experience different...
weareiowa.com
Des Moines Police ask for help identifying suspects in recent vandalism
Last month, a popular piece of artwork at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park was vandalized. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 515-237-1495.
KCCI.com
Hope Ministries breaks ground on new campus in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope Ministries broke ground on a new campus on Des Moines' east side on Thursday. The location near the intersection of Hubbell and East Douglas Avenues will have space for 100 women and children. Donors helped turn the first shovel of dirt on the more...
KCCI.com
Iowa family speaks out about brain disease after loved one was shot and killed by police
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — InSeptember 2020, Scott Heisler was shot and killed by police in West Des Moines. But it wasn't until after he died that his family found out he had been struggling with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease their loved one was diagnosed with after his death.
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
kwbg.com
Weather Service Updates Information About Possible Strong Storms Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued updated information about the potential for strong to severe storms Sunday. The storms will be followed by very warm conditions into the beginning of the work week. (contributed information, NWS)
KCCI.com
Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
KCCI.com
Baby's leg fractured, mom charged
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman is charged after police said her 4-month-old daughter's leg was fractured. Twenty-three-year-old Cassandra Backer was charged with child endangerment. According to court records, on June 28, Backer told police her daughter was injured trying to roll over. Doctors who examined the child said...
Police investigating shooting in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after there was an exchange of gunfire in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of 22nd Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a person called 911 and claimed several juveniles shot at him. He […]
