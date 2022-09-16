ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines

(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

"Veleak" is a one-year old Husky looking for a new home during "Fall in Love" Weekend at ARL

You will "Fall in Love" when you meet "Veleak" a one-year old Siberian Husky available right now at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. Jessie Phillips and Josh Fiala visit the studio to give us the details on Veleak during "Fall in Love" Weekend, where NOW through Sunday, you NAME YOUR PRICE on adoptions of animals 6 months and older. Josh also informs us on Pet Vaccine Clinics going on this weekend to especially assist Veterans and their pets. Pet Vaccine Clinics will be held at the Homeless Veteran’s Stand Down Event September 16-18, 2022. Friday 5-8pm, Saturday 8-8, Sunday 8-12 ...Located NE of the Capitol Building on the corner of E 12 and Des Moines Street. Walk ins available. Don't forget about the BIGGEST DOG PARTY IN IOWA this Sunday from 9-Noon at Horizon Event Center...The IOWA DOG JOG! And, we are adding a new Yappy Hour to the mix in a couple weeks...Get all the details at www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

A popular Des Moines grocery store has officially closed

DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines grocery store is closed for good. The Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road closed its doors on Sunday. Customers told KCCI they're sad to see the store go. "It's sad to see any place closing down, we've seen it a lot...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Des Moines, IA
Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Police Release Photos of Pappajohn Sculpture Park Vandals

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are asking the public's help to identify the suspects of an August act of vandalism. Police are releasing the following surveillance photos of people they want to identify in the Pappajohn Sculpture Park vandalism on August 17. Several glass panels were damaged on...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Meet new metro orthopaedic surgeon

You won’t just see a new metro surgeon in the operating room. You’ll also see him on the sidelines of football games. Dr. Jeffrey Bannister is a new team member at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. DMOS has three convenient locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny. For...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel
KCCI.com

World Food and Music Festival returns to Des Moines this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Preparations are underway downtown for the World Food and Music Festival. The three-day experience will host about 50 food vendors representing 27 countries as well as performances by local artists. Ninety-thousand people are anticipated to attend the event. "It's a great way to experience different...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
KCCI.com

Hope Ministries breaks ground on new campus in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope Ministries broke ground on a new campus on Des Moines' east side on Thursday. The location near the intersection of Hubbell and East Douglas Avenues will have space for 100 women and children. Donors helped turn the first shovel of dirt on the more...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Baby's leg fractured, mom charged

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman is charged after police said her 4-month-old daughter's leg was fractured. Twenty-three-year-old Cassandra Backer was charged with child endangerment. According to court records, on June 28, Backer told police her daughter was injured trying to roll over. Doctors who examined the child said...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Police investigating shooting in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after there was an exchange of gunfire in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of 22nd Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a person called 911 and claimed several juveniles shot at him. He […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy