After struggling on The Blue last year, BSU trying to get back home-field advantage

Andy Avalos trotted out on The Blue for 26 games as a Boise State player. He lost just once.

Avalos has run out on The Blue six times as the Broncos’ head coach. He’s lost three times.

Before last season, Boise State had lost at home just 10 times since the turn of the millennium. No school had won more at home in that span.

Then last year, the Broncos fell by one to Oklahoma State, dropped a conference clash against Nevada and lost by a touchdown to Air Force. BSU’s home winning percentage since 2000 dipped to .906, now second behind Oklahoma (.920).

“That’s something that I definitely wasn’t proud of,” offensive lineman Garrett Curran said.

“Every game, our goal is to protect The Blue and we kind of fell short of that last year,” said safety Rodney Robinson. “Me being a young guy, you really don’t understand. But once you see the looks on the older guys’ faces — it’s not just a regular loss to them.”

Nate Potter knows that as well as anyone. The current Boise State tight ends coach was the Broncos’ left tackle for the great Kellen Moore teams that won 50 games and lost only once at Albertsons Stadium.

“When you’re playing at home in front of our fantastic fans, it just means something different,” Potter said. “There’s so much to it. I think there’s a lot of pride in how we operate and what we do on The Blue.”

After two weeks of road games, Boise State will finally play a home game on Saturday with an afternoon contest against UT Martin, an FCS program.

The last time the Broncos lost a home opener was actually the lone defeat Avalos, the player, endured on The Blue — a 21-point loss to Washington State three days before 9/11.

Plenty has changed over the last 21 years.

Now entering his second football season as BSU’s Athletic Director, Jeremiah Dickey has put a giant emphasis on the game day experience at Albertsons Stadium. His big pitch last season was “six games, six sellouts.” With some COVID restrictions in place, the Broncos didn't sell out one.

This season there is no talk of vaccination requirements or mask mandates but, rather, more non-partisan additions to the game day. You know, things like beer and BBQ.

This week, Boise State announced five local breweries and new concession options — including a barbecue stand and numerous food trucks — will be available for every home football game.

Also debuting Saturday will be Boise State’s new scoreboard in the north end zone. The video screen, paid for with a $1.8 million gift from Agri Beef, is 77 feet wide and 37 feet tall — nearly 25% bigger than the previous one.

In that end zone, too, will begin a new tradition. Before every home game, Boise State will do a ceremonious raising of the “Blue Chaos” flag — akin to the Seattle Seahawks hiking up the “12th Man” flag ahead of every contest.

Raising the flag just after the coin toss on Saturday will be Quintin Mikell, an early 2000’s Boise State safety who spent 11 seasons in the NFL.

“I think that’s a huge part of college athletics,” Avalos said of the game day improvements. “That’s what makes college sports. It’s the camaraderie. It’s the environment. It’s the fan base and what they bring to it. Obviously it’s the entertainment and the fun that the university and the program brings.”

All that stuff seems good for fans. If it leads to wins is yet to be determined.

And victories on The Blue won’t be easy this season for Boise State. After Saturday’s game against UT Martin, the Broncos will host San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State, BYU and Utah State.